Human trafficking arises when we treat people as a ‘commodity’ for our own pleasure: US bishop

Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses his visit to a south Louisiana shelter for young girls caught up in human trafficking, as well as the necessity to have 'fire in the belly' when proclaiming the Gospel message.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland spoke at length about the “fire in the belly” we ought to have in proclaiming and defending the Gospel.

“When it comes to the Gospel message, I do have that fire in the belly because I love the Lord and I love the Church he’s established, and I will die for him,” he said. “If what’s happening or what’s being said … if it’s contrary to the deposit of faith, we need to be like Archbishop [Fulton] Sheen … We need to be vigorous.”

The inspiration for His Excellency’s remarks was 2 Timothy 1:7-8: “For God did not give us a spirit of cowardice but rather of power and love and self-control. So do not be ashamed of your testimony to our Lord … but bear your share of hardship for the Gospel with the strength that comes from God.”

Strickland also commented on our need for the truth in its entirety. The greatest charity is truth, and the truth is never divisive.

“What creates division is a lack of the truth, a lack of the deposit of faith, and a lack of clarity,” he said. “The deposit of faith … doesn’t change. It is the solid bedrock of truth that is Jesus Christ in person. And it’s the bedrock of truth that guides the Church.”

In the latter half of today’s episode, Bishop Strickland discussed his visit to a south Louisiana shelter for young girls caught up in human trafficking.

“Some of these girls are put into trafficking by their own parents because of desperate situations where maybe it’s mom by herself or [they] just need the money or whatever, but it’s just very tragic,” he said, adding that the breakdown of truth in society is connected to our devaluing of human life.

“People are treated as a commodity for the pleasure of others. It’s just, talk about diabolical. It is evil.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

