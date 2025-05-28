Hundreds demand apology from woke Seattle mayor for blaming Antifa violence on Christians

Hundreds of Christians rallied at Seattle City Hall, demanding an apology or resignation from Mayor Bruce Harrell after he blamed them for left-wing violence at a Christian event.

SEATTLE, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of Christians rallied in Seattle to call out Democrat Mayor Bruce Harrell for his anti-religious bigotry.

On May 27, hundreds gathered at Seattle City Hall to demand an apology from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for his statement blaming Christians for violence planned by Antifa groups at a MayDay USA worship event.

“In a show of force, hundreds will rally on the front steps (4th Street) of the Seattle City Hall on Tuesday evening and demand both an apology and retraction from Bruce Harrell for his disgusting comments aimed at bringing harm to the faith community,” a press release from The Pursuit NW, a Christian group, read.

“If the Mayor won’t apologize, it’s time for him to resign in disgrace,” it continued.

The “Rattle in Seattle” protest was organized by lead pastor of The Pursuit NW, Russell Johnson, founder of Her Voice MVMT Jenny Donnelly, and co-leader of Mayday USA Ross Johnston.

During the event, Christians held signs reading “God reigns over Seattle” and “Jesus loves Seattle.” Christians also participated in praise and worship songs, praying for Jesus’ protection over the city.

A few days earlier, on May 24, Mayday USA Tour, a Christian organization, held a worship event in Seattle, a city known for its pro-LGBT culture.

During the event, LGBT protestors became violent, resulting in 23 arrests and police injuries.

Following the event, Harrell published a press release, blaming the Christian group for the violence, saying, “Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our [so-called] trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice.”

“Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood,” he continued.

However, The Pursuit explained that the violence during the event was planned by Antifa members to disrupt the Christian event.

“Harrell had the audacity to issue a press release blaming Christians for the premeditated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personal and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators,” the group wrote. “Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the first amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded,” the statement continued.

“Mayor Harrell has lost both the ability and authority to lead the city of Seattle and must apologize and/or resign immediately,” it declared. “Seattle deserves better than a radical leftist who tramples on the religious freedoms of citizens while providing cover for violent extremists to abuse police officers, attack Christians, and destroy a city.”

