Hundreds from all over the world gather for 23rd annual pro-life congress in Philippines

(LifeSiteNews) – Representatives of 22 nations gathered in Cebu City, Philippines, to advocate for a culture of life, at Human Life International’s 23rd Asia-Pacific Congress on Faith, Life, and Family (ASPAC). The gathering brought together more than 500 delegates from across Asia, Oceania, and the world, to learn from and support one another. High-level workshops taught by medical doctors, clergy, religious, and academics from around the world addressed law, public policy, ethics, practice, education, and advocacy on broad spectrum of faith, life, and family issues.

Dr. Ligaya A. Acosta, HLI Regional Director of Asia and Oceania and the main organizer of the event, which is held every two years, said that with God’s amazing grace, this ASPAC was another show of His amazing glory. Participants went home fully renewed and revitalized in their commitment for the promotion and defense of faith, life, and family in their respective countries. All presentations touched the hearts and minds of everyone – both old and first-timers to the event, who even while the ASPAC was still going on, were already thinking of more things they can do when they return home to combat the culture of death and promote a culture of life.

Human Life International President Father Shenan Boquet considers the congress to be one of the most impactful assemblies of global life advocates in Asia-Oceania. He laid credit for the successful three-day event at the feet of organizers Dr. Ligaya Acosta and Dr. Rene Bullecer, along with their staffs and committees.

The massive effort to promote and defend life and family throughout Asia and Oceania grows from the mission of Human Life International to provide resources, education, and training about life issues from a Catholic perspective. For Acosta and Bullecer, it’s also very personal.

“In 1994, I was offered a job with the Philippine Department of Health as the Program Manager for the HIV/AIDS Program,” related Bullecer, Country Director for Human Life International – Philippines. “I rejected the offer despite the very high salary because I would be promoting condoms knowing that this is not effective in preventing the spread of HIV.”

Inspired by his Catholic faith, Bullecer chose to become a pro-life advocate, promoting the culture of life. He regularly presents life-affirming HIV prevention workshops in his mission to combat the anti-faith and anti-life agendas penetrating Filipino culture.

Dr. Ligaya Acosta, Human Life International, Regional Director of Asia and Oceania, is herself, a “refugee” from the Philippine government’s Department of Health. Acosta, a onetime massive promoter of contraception and sterilization services, conducted extensive research which led her to realize that the promotion of contraceptives and population control does great damage to people and society. Acosta now avidly champions natural family planning on the global stage, with her research backing it as the healthy, life affirming choice.

Acosta, a staunch defender of life and family herself, understands well the importance of knowledge. Her own journey to a firm pro-life worldview demonstrates the difference that dedicated education and first-hand testimonies can make.

Conference attendees were graced with the presence of the Archbishop of Cebu, Most Rev. Jose Palma, Member of the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See, who was Keynote Speaker and Main Celebrant and Homilist for the Closing Mass; and Bishop Marvyn Abrea Maceda of the Diocese of San Jose de Antique, Vice-Chair of the Episcopal Commission on Family and Life of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, who was the Main Celebrant and Homilist of the opening Mass.

