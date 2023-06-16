Hundreds gather in defense of Christ as LA Dodgers honor blasphemous drag ‘nuns’

Led by Bishop Joseph Strickland, LifeSite's John-Henry Westen and hundreds of Catholics, Protestants, and Jews gathered to prayerfully protest the blasphemy committed at Dodger Stadium on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of people are gathered in Los Angeles today to protest the honoring of blasphemous drag “nuns” by the LA Dodgers baseball team.

On June 16, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, led Catholics, Protestants, and Jews in a prayer rally at Dodger Stadium as the baseball franchise celebrates the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a pro-LGBT anti-Catholic hate group.

“This is a give or take war,” John Yep of Catholics for Catholics told LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen prior to the rally. “We have to be prepped as Catholics to be ready to push back, take a punch and get right back in there.”

The event, co-sponsored and filmed by LifeSiteNews, began at 3:00 P.T. at Dodger Stadium. It included a prayerful procession, worship music, and speeches by Strickland and Westen.

The rally was offered “in reparation for offenses committed against Jesus Christ and all Christians by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (Drag Queens impersonating nuns and performing blasphemous shows).”

An additional photograph taken by LifeSiteNews later in the day shows rally attendees spilling onto the street, blocking the entrance into Dodger Stadium.

This afternoon, the Major League Baseball franchise presented the sacrilegious group, which engages in deliberately offensive mockery of the Catholic faith, including Christ’s Crucifixion, with an award at their “10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.”

The invitation to the group was initially revoked following backlash on social media from various religions, but the baseball franchise later backtracked and reinstated the invitation.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the group of “queer and trans nuns” have fundraised for HIV/AIDS research, the Gay Games (an LGBT-promoting athletic competition), and a proposition to legalize medical marijuana.

Thousands have petitioned the Dodgers to revoke the invitation to the blasphemous group.

Several other MLB players have condemned the team’s decision, including Dodgers’ reliever Blake Treinen, who noted that the group’s performances are filled with “hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.” Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams, a devout Catholic, likewise said he was “deeply troubled” by the Dodgers’ decision.

Some social media users hinted that the team should face backlash similar to Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to promote transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano praised Strickland for leading the prayer rally, telling Catholics it is “blasphemous” to celebrate LGBT “pride” over the Sacred Heart.

