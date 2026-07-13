Hundreds of Canadians share COVID shot injury stories after MP launches inquiry

Conservative MP Dean Allison said the response to his Vaccine Injuries Inquiry has been overwhelming, with many speaking about the 'physical, emotional, financial, and personal challenges they continue to face today.'

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — “Hundreds” of Canadians injured in some form after taking abortion-tainted COVID shots have come forward to share their stories with the Conservative MP who announced an inquiry in the matter last month.

Conservative MP Dean Allison said at a press conference on July 9 that the response to his call for an inquiry into COVID jab harms has been overwhelming.

“Hundreds of Canadians from across the country have reached out to share their experiences,” he told reporters.

“Many have spoken about the physical, emotional, financial, and personal challenges they continue to face today.”

Allison noted how not “everyone” is comfortable “testifying publicly, and we completely understand that.”

“But we still want to hear your story,” he added.

In June, Allison announced an inquiry later this year for Canadians who sustained injuries or harms from COVID shots with the intention to publicly share the findings.

Allison also launched a COVID jab injury website, the “Allison Inquiry,” which is “limited to the purpose of providing a neutral forum for Canadians to share their personal experiences of injuries to themselves, or to others, from the Covid-19vaccine(s).”

“The purpose of the Allison Inquiry is to listen to Canadians,” it reads. The plan is to have the hearings broadcast live on September 8 when it is expected that experts and those harmed by the COVID jab will offer testimony.

Allison said that his goal is to promote compassion for those injured by COVID shots.

“This is not about relitigating every decision made during the unprecedented public health crisis,” he noted, adding, “It’s not about assigning blame. It’s about listening. It’s about learning.”

Canadians hurt by the COVID shots can go to covidtestimony.com to fill out an application form for witnesses.

Allison noted that while he thanks healthcare workers who carried an “enormous burden” through COVID, he said Canadians harmed by the shots “feel their stories have not been adequately heard.”

The COVID shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.



The reality is, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has stated that there were at least 58,000 known adverse events from individuals who received the COVID shot. However, this data has not been updated since 2024.

PHAC recently took over the nation’s vaccine injury compensation program, changing the name from the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) to the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP). The agency had admitted that the COVID shots have caused harm to no less than 10,000 people.

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