Hundreds of Catholic nuns march through Sri Lankan streets to help vulnerable women choose life

(LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of Catholic nuns took the streets in Sri Lanka to collect funds to empower women in need to choose life.

On March 5, Ash Wednesday, sisters from the Good Shepherd congregation marched through the streets of Sri Lanka to call on the government to protect unwed mothers and rape victims and to collect funds to support women in choosing life for their unborn babies.

“We are organizing this local fundraising campaign across all 12 dioceses, supported by nuns and a few lay people, to care for orphaned children and unwed mothers, aiming to uplift the lives of women and girls in mortal danger,” Sister Rosary Perera, head of the Ave Maria convent near St. Peter’s Church in Negombo, told UCA News.

The sisters, who run a girls’ school at the Ave Marie convent, are offering help to unwed mothers and rape victims while also calling on the local government to protect the rights of vulnerable women and children.

While abortion is illegal in Sri Lanka except to save the life of the mother, local sources estimate that around 1,000 illegal abortions take place every day.

At the same time, thousands of women and children are raped each year, many of whom choose to abort their babies to escape the stigma of being an unwed mother.

Indeed, a rape victim from Badulla city revealed how important the sisters’ work is to help mothers in need choose life.

“The nuns advise victims not to have abortions but give the children to them. They help parents besides the victims. They encourage those who seek abortion to contact them first,” the victim revealed.

“When an underage girl is raped and becomes pregnant, the rapist often escapes, while the girl faces rejection from her family, community, and society, with some resorting to sex work or suicide,” she continued.

“Due to the dedication and support of the compassionate and understanding nuns, both the mother and child are given a new chance at life,” she added.

Local businessman George Dias also praised the sisters for their work, saying, “Their call for action transcends religious boundaries, with the nuns not only raising awareness but also seeking practical support to provide unwed mothers and children from traumatic situations with safe spaces and a better future.”

