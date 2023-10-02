Hundreds of gender-confused Canadian girls have had their breasts removed, data shows

Since 2018, at least 602 gender-confused minors in Canada have had their breasts either removed or reduced by surgeons, with the youngest girl being just 14.

(LifeSiteNews) — Disturbing new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows that hundreds of minor girls in Canada have had their breasts removed in the past five years under the guise of treatment for gender confusion.

According to an analysis of the data by the National Post published last week, double mastectomies performed on gender-confused women went from 536 in the 2018-19 fiscal year to 985 in fiscal 2022-23. Since 2018, a whopping 4,071 “gender-affirming mastectomies or breast reductions” have been carried out on Canadian females, with 602 of the mutilating procedures being done on girls under age 18.

Three hundred three of the 602 breast mutilations were done on girls 17 and younger, with the youngest girl being 14.

While the numbers may be shocking to some, the National Post says the data only represents part of the story, as “the CIHI data exclude Quebec hospitals as well as surgeries performed in private clinics like the McLean Clinic in Mississauga, which describes its surgeons as ‘industry pioneers’ for top surgery — mastectomies and breast reductions in those assigned female at birth, and breast augmentation for those born male transitioning to female.”

According to an unnamed “transgender” health specialist that spoke to the National Post, the McLean Clinic in Ontario receives “50 to 70” percent of all Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) referrals for double mastectomies among gender-confused women in the province.

“The fact that you can’t get the numbers from private clinics … It’s very cloak-and-dagger,” the doctor said, according to the National Post. “They’re still billing OHIP. That’s tax dollars. That should be publicly accessible information. We need to see these numbers and ask questions.”

Another “transgender” medical specialist also spoke to the National Post and expressed similar concerns, saying the industry is aware that “regret does take place” among some of those who are mutilated.

“If we know that people can come to this realization that maybe this may have not been the best decision for them, if that takes place after five years or 10 years, we don’t have all the information to allow patients to make an informed decision,” the specialist said, who the National Post explained spoke under condition of anonymity for fear of being labeled “transphobic.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, despite the medical establishment’s endorsement of mutilating surgeries and hormones as a way of “treating” gender confusion in kids, studies find that more than 80 percent of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject.

One such person, 34-year-old Michelle Zacchigna from Orillia, Ontario, who underwent hormone treatment and surgeries more than a decade ago in order to appear as a male, filed a lawsuit against the eight doctors and “mental health experts” who saw her through the mutilation process.

“Acknowledging that I cannot bear my own children has been devastating. Some days, the pain of what I’ve done to myself is overwhelming. I cry and I can’t stop. Other days, I’m angry that I wasn’t screened for the diagnoses I later received before I was prescribed hormones,” Zacchigna lamented.

“Removing my completely healthy uterus is my greatest regret.”

