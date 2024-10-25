Hundreds of women golfers call on LPGA to ban ‘transgender’ male player, protect women’s sports

275 female golfers are demanding that the LPGA and other governing bodies of golf revoke policies that allow men to compete in women’s golf events and protect female golfers’ right to compete only against ‘members of the female sex.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of women golfers have signed a letter calling for a “transgender” player – a male claiming to be a female – to be removed from Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) competitions.

The August 19 letter, signed by 275 female golfers expressing their concerns over a gender-confused male competing in women’s golf to the LPGA, was also sent to the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the International Golf Federation (IGF).

While self-professed “transgender” golfer “Hailey” Davidson comports with the LPGA’s current pro-transgender qualifying guidelines, hundreds of women in the LPGA’s ranks have stepped forward to object to him competing in their professional sport.

The letter makes two demands of the LPGA and the other governing organizations in the world of professional golf: “Repeal all policies and rules that allow male golfers to participate in women’s golf events” and “establish and enforce the right of female professional golfers to participate in women’s golf based on sex-eligibility [which] must be limited to members of the female sex.”

Lauren Miller, who has competed against Davidson and is leading the charge against males competing in her sport, spoke out in a recent interview with OutKick’s Dan Dakich.

“There is no world where I ever thought this would be the case,” Miller told Dakich. “I’ve been talking to my parents about it, and they can’t believe they have a daughter who is having to go through this. It’s truly shocking to realize kind of where we are today and that this is the state of the world.”

Miller said in another interview published by Independent Women’s Forum, Davidson “would hit the ball 10 or 20 yards past me, and sometimes 50 to 60 yards past me.” She added that “distance is one advantage… but there’s a lot more to it than that.”

She also noted there was also the question of “superior upper body strength,” which can give “greater clubhead speed, and allows the ball to come out higher and with more spin,” according to a Newsweek report.

“We all know there can be no equal athletic opportunity for women without a separate female golf category. Yet, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) continues to propagate a policy that allows male athletes to qualify, compete and win in women’s golf, even as several national and international governing bodies of sport and state legislatures increasingly reject these unjust and inequitable policies that harm female athletes,” states the letter, reviewed by OutKick.

The letter continues:

LPGA policy does not explicitly state eligibility based on sex. It is essential for the integrity and fairness of women’s golf to have a clear and consistent participation policy in place based on a player’s immutable sex. There are differences between the sexes—female and male—that specifically affect our sport of golf. The male advantage in driving the ball is estimated around a 30% performance advantage; this is an enormous difference in the context of sport. Anatomical differences between males and females affect clubhead speed and regulating consistency at ball contact. Females have higher mean heart rates and encounter greater physiological demands while playing, especially at high altitudes. The anatomical differences are not removed with male testosterone suppression. There is no way to turn a male into a female. Being female is not equated to being male with a reduction in strength.

“Someone needs to do an investigation into the LPGA — and all other sports organizations that are allowing men to play women’s sports,” Family Research Council’s Mary Szoch told The Washington Stand.

“They must be receiving massive amounts of funds from somewhere,” Szoch added. “Why else would a sports organization [repeatedly] destroy fair play and jeopardize the safety of women?”

“We cannot give up the fight for women’s sports,” said Szoch because, “doing so would be giving up on truth — something that our society cannot function without.”

The LPGA needs to “immediately change their policy. Second place to a man isn’t good enough for women in sports,” insisted Szoch.

Davidson, who was born in Scotland but now lives in Florida, played college golf on the men’s team at Virginia’s Christopher Newport University.

In 2015, he began hormone drugs and had transgender surgery in 2021, a requirement to compete under the LPGA’s gender policy, according to Golfweek.

“We have to protect young girls and their opportunities and their dreams,” said Miller.

Share











