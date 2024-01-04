Hungarian bishop urges priests not to perform blessings for homosexual ‘couples’

'Therefore, in accordance with the decision of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops' Conference, I urge pastors in the Diocese of Szombathely not to perform blessings for same-sex couples,' wrote Bishop János Székely.

(LifeSiteNews) — János Székely, bishop of Szombathely, Hungary, has issued a statement urging priests in his diocese to not perform blessings of homosexual “couples.”

“When a same-sex couple requests a blessing, precisely by asking together, they express their desire for God’s blessing and the Church’s moral approval of their relationship, their life decision. We would distort Christ’s gospel and neglect our pastoral duty towards such a couple if we were to bless them,” Székely wrote on December 28.

“Therefore, in accordance with the decision of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, I urge pastors in the Diocese of Szombathely not to perform blessings for same-sex couples. We welcome with great love and respect our brothers and sisters who feel attraction toward the same sex, but we do not condone their incorrect life decisions. Instead, we should help them on the path of life according to the gospel of Christ. In doing so, we will be their true, authentic pastors and brothers,” added the bishop.

The full statement from Székely translated into English can be read below:

Dear Brother Priests,

Dear Faithful,

As your bishop of the diocese, I address you concerning the document titled “Fiducia supplicans,” released on December 18, 2023, about the pastoral report on blessings.

The document emphasizes that “marriage is an exclusive, definitive, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to procreation… Sexual relations only find their natural, proper, and fully human meaning within this context.” (Point 4) “The Church has always considered only sexual relations within marriage to be morally right.” (Point 11) The document also stresses that we must not morally justify what does not align with God’s will. (Points 9 and 11).

When a same-sex couple requests a blessing, precisely by asking together, they express their desire for God’s blessing and the Church’s moral approval of their relationship, their life decision. We would distort Christ’s gospel and neglect our pastoral duty towards such a couple if we were to bless them.

Christ’s gospel speaks not only of God’s infinite mercy but also calls all of us to conversion. If we omit this latter part, it becomes a false gospel. Jesus calls us to enter through the narrow gate, for the road leading to destruction is wide (Luke 13:24). He calls us to keep our lamps burning and to be clothed for the wedding feast, lest we be left outside on the final day (Mt 22:11; 25:1-13). Jesus defends marriage with particular strength and jealous love: “From the beginning of creation, God made them male and female. For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate… Anyone who divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her. And if she herself divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.” (Mk 10:8-11) “Anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart. If your right eye causes you to stumble, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell.” (Mt 5:28-29) The Bible and the Church’s sacred tradition consider sexual relations between individuals of the same sex morally wrong (Gen 19; Rom 1:26-27; 1 Cor 6:9-10; 1 Tim 1:10; CCC 2357). Christ’s law is demanding, God’s mercy is not cheap, and His love is not lukewarm.

Therefore, in accordance with the decision of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, I urge pastors in the Diocese of Szombathely not to perform blessings for same-sex couples. We welcome with great love and respect our brothers and sisters who feel attraction toward the same sex, but we do not condone their incorrect life decisions. Instead, we should help them on the path of life according to the gospel of Christ. In doing so, we will be their true, authentic pastors and brothers.

János Székely

Bishop of Szombathely

