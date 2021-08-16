Hungarian PM slams Biden: ‘Western liberals cannot accept’ successful conservative alternative

Tucker Carlson spoke with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on August 6 to discuss tensions between Hungary and the wider European community, and the influence of the U.S. on Hungarian politics today.

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (LifeSiteNews) – The Hungarian Prime Minister has hit back at U.S. President Joe Biden for his criticism of the European state as a “totalitarian regime” in a Fox News interview, telling the broadcaster that “it’s better even for the leftist liberal government in the United States” to stay out of Hungarian politics.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an August 6 meeting to discuss the growing disparity between the political conservatism of Hungary and the wider European community, and the influence of the U.S. on Hungarian politics

today.

Watch the latest video at <a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”>foxnews.com</a>



Carlson noted Biden’s open animosity towards Hungary, including his characterization of the country as a “totalitarian regime” which “embraces all the thugs in the world.”

Orbán explained that, upon learning of Biden’s disdainful portrayal of Hungary, the reactions of the citizens of the Central European nation were “not very polite” and wondered how Biden could make such a judgement.

Ultimately the prime minister chalked up the president’s words to bravado. He called Biden’s act “a fake” and declared that he and the nation of Hungary have a respect for American values and culture, if not the current Democrat administration.

Orbán noted that the American president, “somebody who does not speak our language, has a very limited knowledge of Hungary, even in the recent several decades of our life,” does not understand the country.

“By itself it’s a personal insult for all the Hungarians,” the prime minister added, “but because he is the President of United States, we have to be very modest, we have to be very respectful, and we have to [explain] a lot of things to clarify that what he is doing is rather a fake.”

Orbán noted that Hungary, like Poland, stands out among civilizations of the west as a conservative “success story,” bucking the liberal trend among the wealthiest of its European neighbors.

The prime minister, a member of the Calvinist Hungarian Reformed Church, highlighted that his country’s flourishment is “a real challenge for the liberal thinkers.”

“What is going on in central Europe … is building up a society which is very successful economically, politically, culturally,” he explained, adding that the country’s adoption of family friendly policies has helped bolster their successes.

“The fundamentals of this success,” he said, “are totally different than what is wished and run and created by the many other western countries.”

Those opposed to Orbán’s conservative ideals “cannot accept that inside the western civilization there is a conservative national alternative which is more successful at everyday life … than the liberal ones,” he added. “That’s the reason why they criticize us. They are fighting for themselves.”

“We are an example that somebody, or a country, which is based on traditional values, on national identity, based on the tradition of Christianity, could be successful or sometimes even more successful than the leftist liberal government.”

Biden’s hostility to Hungary notwithstanding, Orbán spoke highly of the American regime and lauded the “American democracy, American culture.” Accordingly, “we would not like to destroy our relationship because the bilateral relationship with the Americans is basically very good,” Orbán said.

In fact, Orbán delighted in a range of happy relations established between America and Hungary, especially under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, with whom Orbán described having “much support … not just personally, but also politically.” The prime minster said that the two countries have been “cooperating well on the on the field of defense as NATO allies,” and that “economic cooperation is excellent.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 209086 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This includes substantial American investment in the Hungarian economy and positive trade relations.

“Everything is fine except the politics when the liberals are in government in Washington; that’s the problem,” Orbán lamented.

“We have to manage that because the American-Hungarian good relationship is of value, even if the Americans don’t perceive it today as [they did] previously … We have to save what we can save out of it.”

Orbán has faced intense scrutiny from the leaders of many states within the European Union (EU), a supranational government of which Hungary is itself a member. The President of the European Commission, which acts as the executive branch of the EU, declared in July that Hungary breached EU law by introducing legislation designed to tackle pedophilia, including a ban on pro-LGBT materials in schools.

The EU subsequently passed a resolution denouncing the Hungarian law, stating that “LGBTIQ rights are human rights” and formally requesting the EU to use its powers to strangle Hungary’s budget allocation, with the hope of coercing the nation to submit to the EU.

The Hungarian premier responded by declaring that he would not be bullied by the EU, adding that in his country, “Brussels bureaucrats have no business at all.”

“No matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ activists among our children,” he declared.

Share











