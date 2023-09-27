Hungarian president praises, meets with Elon Musk after UN speech promoting large families

‘Elon Musk may be right when he says that demographic decline is a more serious problem than the climate crisis,’ Katalin Novák said.

(LifeSiteNews) — During her recent trip to the United States, the president of Hungary praised and then later met with X CEO Elon Musk to discuss his support for large families.

Katalin Novák was speaking at the United Nations in New York City last week when she mentioned the tech billionaire’s name.

“Elon Musk may be right when he says that demographic decline is a more serious problem than the climate crisis,” she said, referencing his posts about the topic on X.

“If there is no child, there will be no future,” she continued. “What is the point of looking after the Earth if we don’t have children and grandchildren to pass it on to?”

Childlessness is the most worrying phenomenon of our time. We talked with @elonmusk about what we can do together to encourage young people to say YES to #children.#havingchildrenissavingtheworld pic.twitter.com/7x2ZqVMbSa — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovak_HU) September 26, 2023

Novák, 46, has three children of her own. She visited Musk’s new Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, following her speech. She called him an “ally” in “the freedom fight for families.”

Great meeting with the President of Hungary about the population collapse crisis! https://t.co/8O8HYZRkvo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

Her visit to Texas took place because Musk had been invited by Novák to the 4th bi-annual Demographic Summit of Budapest on September 14 and 15 but he was unable to attend.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, and a variety of other public figures spoke at the summit, which was predictably criticized by left-wing U.S. outlets like Politico.

The Hungarians have an extremely impressive family policy @elonmusk Mothers income tax exempt:

25% one child

50% two children

75% three

100% four Lifetime exempt They've raised female participation in the workforce

Decreased divorce

Decreased abortion rate Their President… https://t.co/F0iULjRwjb — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 30, 2023

Despite not being particularly religious, Musk has continually expressed his support for pro-family economic policies.

He himself has ten children with three different women.

Novák also met with several U.S. politicians, including pro-life Montana GOP Senator Steve Daines, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox. She also addressed students at Brigham Young University.

During the Budapest Demographic Summit this month, Novák unveiled an ambitious 12-point plan for Hungarian families.

Among the items included on her list is that “girls should be allowed to grow up as girls, and boys as boys.”

The list also states that parents, and not the state, have the “right, responsibility and duty to raise their children.”

Appreciation for the elderly, promotion of homeownership, and opposition to “anti-family decisions” are also mentioned.

According to data from the United Nations, the global fertility rate from 1990 to 2019 fell from 3.2 to 2.5 live births per woman. “Today, close to half of the world’s population lives in a country where lifetime fertility is below 2.1 live births per woman,” it reported.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson this year, Musk blamed abortion and birth control for low fertility rates around the world. “I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people,” he also told The Wall Street Journal last December.

