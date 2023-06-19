Hungarian PM Viktor Orban says Trump is the one man who could end Russia-Ukraine war

'The American arm of the Soros Empire is attacking Donald Trump with all its might and doing everything they can to prevent him becoming President again.'

BUDAPEST, Hungary (LifeSiteNews) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared last week that former U.S. President Donald Trump could bring about peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“There is a man in the West who would be able to end this war and make peace. That man is Donald Trump,” Orbán said Friday in his weekly interview on Kossuth Radio. “It would be in Hungary’s interest to have a pro-peace leader at the helm of the United States, and a pro-peace politician to lead that part of the world, but the pro-war camp and the American arm of the Soros Empire is attacking Donald Trump with all its might and doing everything they can to prevent him becoming President again.”

Lamenting the latest developments of the unprecedented barrage of political attacks against Trump from the Biden administration, Orbán said, “I find it worrying that legal proceedings have been initiated in America against the former President of the United States, President Donald Trump, because if there is a person in the western world today who can stop this war and create peace, that is the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.”

The pro-war camp are attacking @realDonaldTrump with full force. That’s what you get nowadays if you’re on the side of peace. Keep on fighting, Mr. President! The world needs you, the world needs #peace. pic.twitter.com/YgHVmgLJXb — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 16, 2023

“Was the military strategy chosen by the West at the beginning of the war — that the Russians could be defeated militarily by Ukrainian soldiers fighting and the West sending weapons — a sensible one?” Orbán asked. He said this was “obviously a flawed military concept.”

“The majority standpoint is that this war can be concluded and decided, and the conflict can be resolved on the battlefield. The Hungarian standpoint is that there is no solution to this conflict on the battlefield,” Orbán said. “Control of events must be taken back from the military, diplomacy must be restored, politicians should negotiate, a ceasefire should be established, and peace talks should begin.”

🇭🇺@PM_ViktorOrban: The Hungarian standpoint is that there is no solution to this conflict on the battlefield. The control of events must be taken back from the military, diplomacy must be restored, politicians should negotiate, a ceasefire should be established, and peace talks… pic.twitter.com/jWmrkrIkZO — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) June 16, 2023

Commenting on the continual escalation that is pushing both the United States and Russia toward the use of nuclear weapons, the Hungarian Prime Minister said, “The seriousness of the situation is best demonstrated by the fact that the American president is already saying that there is nothing wrong with Ukraine receiving uranium-containing ammunition from the United States. On the other hand, the Russian president says, ‘Well, if that’s what they wish, may God give it to them,’ meaning that two nuclear powers want to deploy uranium-containing ammunition near Hungary’s neighbor, just a few hundred kilometers from the Hungarian border. From this, we can see that the situation is more serious than ever before.”

Denouncing George Soros as a speculator in the war and urging moves toward a concrete peace, Orbán said that, in the end, those who supported peace would be proved right and that “we were morally right to vote for peace,” adding that he thought in a few months’ time, “this view could be the norm in the West.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s comments echo what he spoke last fall, when on Oct. 11, 2022, in Berlin, he denounced the U.S. for fomenting and perpetuating the war in Ukraine through the endless provision of weapons to Kyiv, calling instead for negotiations between the U.S. and Russia for a cease-fire.

“The Ukrainians have endless resources because they get all that from the Americans,” Orban said at the time. President Biden, he said, would not be able to negotiate a peace because he had gone “too far” in declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power. Instead, he said, “Hope for peace is named Donald Trump.”

Because Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting rests in the money and weapons it receives from the U.S., Orbán said “the cease-fire does not have to be between Russia and Ukraine but between Russia and the USA.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister reiterated that he was on the side of Ukraine given that Russia violated international law. Nonetheless, without an immediate cease-fire, he urged, “tens of thousands will die and the war will be carried to Europe.”

“I belong to the peace camp, so I am for an immediate cease-fire, no matter what the Ukrainians think of it,” Orbán said. “That distinguishes me from those who want to derive decisions from Ukrainian interests.”

Again in May 2023, Orbán made similar remarks during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, calling on Trump to help restore peace. “If President Trump were president now, there would be no war affecting Ukraine and Europe today,” he declared, “Come back, Mr. President, make America great again and bring us peace!”

Trump has also been vocal about the need for the U.S. to negotiate a peace between Russia and Ukraine. Trump said in February, “It really has to be done from the office of the president. And you have to get both in a room, and there are things you can say to each one of them, which I won’t reveal now, which will guarantee that this war will end immediately.”

This echoed Trump’s comments last October, in which he warned that continued escalation would result a nuclear third world war. “We must demand the immediate negotiation of the peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will be nothing left of our planet all because stupid people didn’t have a clue,” Trump said. “They really don’t understand … what they’re dealing with. The power of nuclear. They have no idea what they’re doing.”

