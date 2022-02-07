Hungary announces referendum on law against LGBT promotion, pedophilia

BUDAPEST, Hungary (LifeSiteNews) – Hungary has announced a referendum on a recent law that cracks down on pedophilia and promotion of LGBT ideology to children, amid legal action by the European Union to sabotage the legislation.
Hungarian ruling party Fidesz said last month that the vote will be held April 3, the same day as the country’s parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is seeking his fifth term, running against a pro-LGBT, globalist-backed challenger.
Hungary’s sweeping child protection law, which passed in June 2021 and took effect the next month, bans LGBT themes in school material and media content, including advertisements. The law explicitly prohibits “content that depicts sexuality for its own sake, or promotes or displays deviations from the identity of the sex of birth, gender reassignment or homosexuality.”
The measure also strengthens penalties for child pornography, creates a new sex offender registry, and restricts sex education to organizations approved by the Hungarian government.
With the April referendum, voters will be posed five questions, including whether they support pro-LGBT sexual education classes without parental consent and allowing minors to undergo transgender surgeries:
- Are you in favor of children in public schools being taught about sexual orientations without parental consent?
- Are you in favor of promoting sex change procedures for minors?
- Are you in favor of minors having access to sex change procedures?
- Are you in favor of media content of a sexual nature that impacts children’s development being presented to them without restrictions?
- Are you in favor of media content depicting sex changes being shown to children?
The referendum has overwhelming support among Hungarian voters, according to polling.
In a survey by pollster Századvég, 73 percent of Hungarian adults said that children should not be taught about sexual orientation without parents’ permission, and more than 90 percent said that sex change procedures should not be promoted or made available to minors.
Around 90 percent also rejected unrestricted sexualized media content that could affect kids’ development and exposing children to depictions of transgender procedures.
Hungary recently took a major step to protect children from having their innocence destroyed and being sexualized by LGBT propaganda in schools and by pornography in the mass media.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which expresses agreement and respect for the wishes of the sovereign nation of Hungary to protect its children against the onslaught of LGBT indoctrination propaganda and pornography.
Since passage of the bill the fake news outlets from Europe to America have predictably begun to fabricate outrage and, or, simply lie about the contents of the bill. And, the corrupt European Union has also now started to attack Hungary's efforts to protect children.
For doing the hard and good thing, Hungary now needs our support.
The bill, which was passed last week, specifically prohibits showing pornographic material or content portraying homosexuality or transgenderism to minors under the age of 18. Other measures include a registry of sex offenders, regulations on sexual education, and stronger policies against child pornography.
This policy is to be welcomed as a pro-active measure against the liberal and LGBT propaganda machine which is steadily encroaching on Hungary's borders, and which threatens to tear down Christian civilization altogether.
Indeed, the same week that this law was passed in Hungary, Vienna's (Austria) deputy mayor distributed "Rainbow Family" information boxes to 350 kindergartens in the Austrian capital. And, Vienna is only about 50 miles from the Hungarian border!
But, never satisfied with corrupting the children of their own countries, LGBT activists and their accomplices in the EU have been quick to castigate Hungary, claiming that the Budapest government has "discriminated" against homosexuals with their law to protect children, and in doing so, has violated EU law.
However, Hungary's Justice Minister, Judit Varga, set the record straight in an interview with Hungarian journalists, stating:
"This is one of a number of declarations declaring certain Hungarian measures to be contrary to EU law without a thorough examination. The fake news that has taken wing in these statements is completely unfounded.
In Hungary's view, the legislation has nothing to do with EU law. The issue of subsidiarity and constitutional, national identity is a matter for the Member States. Furthermore, the European Charter of Human Rights also says that a parent has the right to determine the direction of their children's development in a culturally traditional background."
And, more broadly, Viktor Orbán, Hungary's Prime Minister, had this to say about Hungary's new law:
"The current left-wing campaign against Hungary is further proof that today, the left is the enemy of freedom, because instead of freedom of speech, they want political correctness as defined by them, and hegemony of opinion instead of a pluralism of ideas.
The new Hungarian law does not conflict with any lofty ideals or European laws. The new Hungarian law simply states clearly that only parents can decide on the sexual education of their children. Education in schools must not be in conflict with the will of parents; it must at most be supplementary, its form and content must be clearly defined and it must be subject to parental consent.
Parents also rightly expect that on platforms used by our children, pornography, sexuality for its own sake, homosexuality and gender reassignment programs should not be available. These restrictions must also be defined with surgical precision. In Hungary, no one has a say in how adults live their lives. In our view, a free adult should not have to give an account of his life in front of any secular authority — only before God when the time comes."
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which supports the government of Hungary in their passage of this pro-active child protection measure banning LGBT propaganda and pornography for under-18s.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Hungary passes law against homosexuality, prime minister renews vow to ‘protect our children’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hungary-passes-law-against-homosexuality-prime-minister-renews-vow-to-protect-our-children
'Hungary bans promotion of homosexuality, transgenderism to minors' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hungary-bans-promotion-of-homosexuality-transgenderism-to-minors
'EU to take legal action against Hungary’s anti-pedophilia bill' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eu-to-take-legal-action-against-hungarys-anti-pedophilia-bill
Photo Credit: okoscso / Shutterstock.com
If the referendum is valid, the regulations will stay in place for three years, after which the government will decide on further legislation, according to Gergely Gulyás, Orbán’s chief of staff.
In a July video announcing the referendum, Orbán described the vote as a way for Hungarians to push back against attempts by the EU to dismantle the child protection law. European bureaucrats, the prime minister said, “complain that we do not allow what has become the Western European practice” with “LGBTQ activists going into kindergartens and schools to provide sexual information.”
“That is what Brussels bureaucrats want in Hungary, too,” he said. “Our children’s future is at stake and we cannot make concessions in this case.” “When pressure on our country is this strong, Hungary can only be protected by the common will of the people.”
Days after the law passed in June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to use “all the powers of the Commission” to halt the measure. The EU launched legal proceedings against the Eastern European country in July and sent an opinion to the Hungarian government in December demanding the law be scrapped.
The anti-pedophilia legislation is the latest move in a years-long campaign led by Orbán to preserve Hungary’s Christian values and defend children from left-wing ideology. Since 2018, Hungary has eliminated “gender studies” courses, banned same-sex adoption, amended the national constitution to protect marriage and the natural family, and required disclaimers for pro-LGBT books targeting kids.
Orbán disappointed conservatives last year, however, with punitive COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates for healthcare professionals and state workers.
RELATED:
Top European court rules all EU countries must recognize same-sex parents
Hungary bans promotion of homosexuality, transgenderism to minors