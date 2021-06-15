Hungary bans promotion of homosexuality, transgenderism to minors

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 15, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews ) — Hungary on Tuesday passed sweeping legislation that bans the promotion of homosexuality to minors and cracks down on pedophilia.

The bill prohibits showing pornographic material or content portraying homosexuality or transgenderism to minors under the age of 18. Other measures include a registry of sex offenders, regulations on sexual education, and stronger policies against child pornography.

The Hungarian National Assembly approved the bill with 157 votes in favor and one against. Left-wing parliamentarians outnumbered by Hungary’s conservative supermajority boycotted the vote.

Sexual education “must not be aimed at changing gender or promoting homosexuality” and may only be conducted by an approved list of individuals and organizations under the new law, according to a press release from Hungarian ruling party, Fidesz. Restrictions on LGBT ideology also apply to television and advertisements.

To secure “the protection of children’s rights, pornography and content that depicts sexuality for its own purposes or that promotes deviation from gender identity, gender reassignment and homosexuality shall not be made available to persons under the age of 18,” the bill states.

The anti-pedophilia legislation is the latest action in a years-long campaign in Hungary to protect children from liberal ideology and preserve the country’s Christian values. Since 2018, Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has eliminated “gender studies” courses, banned same-sex adoption, required disclaimers for pro-LGBT books aimed at kids, and enshrined the natural family into the national constitution.