Hungary fines distributor for book promoting homosexuality to kids

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Hungarian authorities have fined a book distributor for selling a book without notifying customers that it promotes homosexuality to children.

Citing rules on unfair trade practices, local officials fined an unnamed distributor of a book published by the Foundation for Rainbow Families. The book, titled “What a Family,” is a translation of books by an American LGBT activist and depicts same-sex couples with children in an attempt to normalize homosexual parenting.

The government office of Pest County, a county surrounding Budapest, levied the fine of 250,000 forints, or roughly $830, Reuters said.

“This book was placed among other books of fairytales and this way they breached the law,” Pest County commissioner Richard Tarnai told Hungarian television channel HirTV. “There is no way of knowing that this book is about a family that is different than a normal family.”

Hungary has previously insisted that disclaimers be included for books described as “homosexual propaganda.”

Last month, the ruling conservative government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, also approved an anti-pedophilia law that includes a ban on the promotion of homosexuality or transgenderism to minors.

The sweeping law, which takes effect on Thursday, specifically prohibits “content that depicts sexuality for its own sake, or promotes or displays deviations from the identity of the sex of birth, gender reassignment or homosexuality.” Sexual education likewise “must not be aimed at changing gender or promoting homosexuality.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced shortly after the passage of Hungary’s anti-pedophilia legislation that the European Union would use “all the powers of the Commission” against the law. She again threatened Hungary on Wednesday, saying that “the Commission will use its powers as guardian of the treaties,” EuroNews reported.

In a response on Thursday, Viktor Orban declared that “we will not let LGBTQ activists among our children,” regardless of retaliation. “The European Parliament and the European Commission want that we let LGBTQ activists and organizations into the kindergartens and schools. Hungary does not want that,” Orban said. “Here Brussels bureaucrats have no business at all, no matter what they do we will not let LGBTQ activists among our children.”