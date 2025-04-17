Hungary passes constitutional amendment declaring there are only two genders

The 15th Amendment to the Hungarian Constitution, proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government, was passed this week by 140 to 21 votes.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (LifeSiteNews) — The Hungarian Parliament has passed a constitutional amendment declaring that people are “either man or woman.”

Magyar Nemzet reports that the 15th Amendment to the Hungarian Constitution, proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government, was passed this week by 140 to 21 votes.

Next to declaring the bipolar reality of gender, the amendment also included other provisions to fight leftist and globalist ideologies. It enshrined the government’s ability to ban LGBT “pride” parades, as it declared that the “protection of children precedes the right of assembly.”

Last month, the Hungarian government banned the LGBT “pride” march in Budapest in order to protect children from the lewd public display.

The amendment stipulates that every child “has the right to the protection and care necessary for his or her proper physical, mental, and moral development.”

This right precedes all other fundamental rights, except the right to life, the amendment declares.

Hungary has been at the forefront of the fight for parental rights and against LGBT indoctrination of children. In 2021, Justice Minister Judit Varga stressed that “[h]ow Hungarian children are raised is the exclusive right of Hungarian parents.”

The 15th Amendment also enshrines the right of Hungarians to pay in cash, as the threat of trackable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) replacing anonymous cash payments in the future looms.

The law also enables the government to deport dual citizens by stripping them of their Hungarian citizenship if they are deemed a threat to national security or public order.

The amendment furthermore adds to the constitution the prohibition on selling, producing, or promoting illegal drugs in Hungary.

The law also seeks to restrict foreign influence on Hungarian politics, particularly targeting networks funded by far-left U.S.-Hungarian billionaire George Soros.

Commenting on the constitutional amendment, Prime Minister Orbán said: “We’re protecting children’s development, affirming that a person is born either male or female, and standing firm against drugs and foreign interference. In Hungary, common sense matters.”

Baláz Orbán, political director for the prime minister, said: “These measures respond to growing liberal pressure to dismantle the foundations of family, normality, and national identity. In Hungary, these are not negotiable. We will defend them – not just in policy, but in our constitution.”

As Breitbart reports, members of the far-left Momentum party staged protests in Parliament, using loud whistles to show their disapproval. When the “pride” parades were banned last month, Momentum members used smoke bombs in the legislative chamber in an apparent attempt to disrupt the parliamentary process.

Share











