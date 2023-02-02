Hunter Biden admits laptop is real in letter threatening people who exposed it

'The only thing I see is a privileged person hiring yet another high-priced attorney to redirect attention away from his own unlawful actions,' John Paul Mac Isaac's attorney said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Troubled presidential son Hunter Biden has admitted through his attorney that a now-infamous laptop computer containing damaging information on his family’s global business practices is authentic.

He did so in the course of demanding legal punishment for those who seized on its revelations.

The New York Post reports that attorney Abbe Lowell sent a letter to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings alleging that John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the repair shop where Biden abandoned the device, “unlawfully” accessed its data and worked with Republican attorney and activist Rudy Giuliani to “weaponize” that data against his father, now-President Joe Biden, on behalf of Giuliani’s client, former President Donald Trump.

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” Lowell wrote. “Mr. Mac Isaac’s intentional, reckless, and unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden’s personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet.”

“We believe that the facts and circumstances merit further investigation as to whether the conduct of Messrs. Mac Isaac, [Giuliani’s attorney Robert] Costello, Giuliani, [former Trump adviser Steve] Bannon, [former White House aide Garrett] Ziegler, [Bannon associate Jack] Maxey, and [former Sen. Ron Johnson aide Yaacov] Apelbaum violated several provisions of Delaware’s criminal code — including, but not necessarily limited to, computer-related property offenses … theft … possession of stolen property … and misapplication of another’s property,” the letter reads. “Each of these offenses, if violated, has the potential to be a felony, depending on the value of the property in question.”

In the months before the 2020 presidential election, the Post released a series of bombshell reports about the laptop, which had been delivered to, and abandoned at, Mac Isaac’s shop. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter arranging meetings between his father, formerly the Vice President of the United States, and business interests around the world.

The Biden camp never specifically denied the authenticity of the material, but its allies in traditional and social media worked tirelessly to ignore, suppress, or discredit the story, in large part by promoting false claims by Democrat allies in the intelligence community that the laptop was part of a “disinformation” operation by a foreign power.

The authenticity of the laptop itself was attested to by Mac Isaac, and the accuracy of its comments by retired Navy lieutenant and former Hunter business partner Tony Bobulinski. Media efforts to downplay the story persisted even as it was corroborated by documents that appeared to include Hunter’s signature on a bill from the shop, as well as pictures and audio of Hunter on the device. The FBI confirmed the authenticity of the laptop and its contents in late October 2020, and the mainstream media began to admit it was real in 2021, well after Biden had safely defeated Trump.

“I think with Congress starting investigations next week, it’s a scare tactic,” Mac Isaac said of the newest letter in response to the Post. “The flak is heaviest when you are over the target!” House Republicans are planning to investigate the Biden family’s global business activities as a potential “national security risk.”

“After skimming the letters, the only thing I see is a privileged person hiring yet another high-priced attorney to redirect attention away from his own unlawful actions,” Mac Isaac’s attorney Brian Della Rocca told The Hill.

