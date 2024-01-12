Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges related to foreign business dealings

A judge set Hunter Biden's trial date for June 20 and the case's next hearing for March 27. If convicted, Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Hunter Biden, embattled son of President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty in relation to nine felony and misdemeanor tax charges at a Los Angeles federal court Thursday in relation to his foreign business dealings.

Appearing before Judge Mark Scarsi, Biden entered his plea in a 30-minute hearing. The charges come from a 56-page indictment filed by Special Counsel David Weiss last month, alleging that the president’s son “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020.”

The charges brought against Biden include three felony and six misdemeanor charges in relation to unpaid taxes.

Weiss further alleged that Biden “subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company, Owasco, PC, by withdrawing millions from Owasco, PC outside of the payroll and tax withholding process that it was designed to perform,” that he opted to spend “millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” and that he “stopped paying his outstanding and overdue taxes for tax year 2015” in 2018.

In addition, Weiss continued, Biden “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes,” “willfully failed to file his 2017 and 2018 tax returns on time,” and that when Biden did file his 2018 taxes, included “false business deductions in order to evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities he faced as of February 2020.”

Scarsi set Biden’s trial date for June 20. He also scheduled the next hearing in the case for March 27, with a February 20 due date for any motions. If convicted, Biden faces up to 17 years in prison, Reuters reported. While prosecutors voiced no concern over the trial schedule, Biden’s lawyers were “not quite as certain,” citing a separate indictment Biden faces in Delaware related to gun charges.

Scarsi set several conditions on Biden before his pretrial release that the New York Post labeled “standard,” including that Biden abstain from alcohol and seek employment. Scarsi also ordered Biden to submit his state and federal taxes, detail his income, and tell his case judges in Los Angeles and Delaware if he intends to travel, the outlet further reported.

Biden’s plea deal comes a day after the House Oversight and Judicial Committees voted to hold him in contempt of Congress for failing to appear for a privately recorded testimony as part of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden last month. Abbe Lowell, the younger Biden’s lawyer, told congressmen in a letter Friday that the subpoena was “invalid,” as the House had yet to officially vote to hold an impeachment investigation. Lowell noted, however, that Biden would sit for private testimony for the impeachment inquiry should a subpoena be reissued. If the House of Representatives should vote to hold Biden in contempt of Congress, he could face further prosecution.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Biden made a surprise appearance at a meeting of the House Oversight Committee when it was considering the resolution to hold him in contempt. He walked out before the Committee voted to hold him in contempt.

Biden was initially offered a “sweetheart” deal in relation to similar charges last year, in which he would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for avoiding prosecution for a felony gun charge, though the deal fell through in July after Trump-appointed Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to sign off on it. Biden pleaded not guilty in relation to the charges.

In September, Biden was also indicted on three felony gun charges in Delaware, two for allegedly making “false and fictitious” statements relating to use of illegal controlled substances while attempting to purchase a gun in 2018, and another for unlawful possession of a firearm while “an unlawful user of and addicted to” a “stimulant” or “narcotic drug.”

Evidence gathered from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop provides a trail of evidence suggesting the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation of meetings between his father and business interests around the world while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States under Barack Obama.

In the immediate lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, legacy media outlets and former U.S. intelligence officials argued that the authentic laptop had been Russian disinformation. Meanwhile, the sharing of the story on social media was severely throttled, a combination of factors that potentially tilted the election in favor of Joe Biden.

For his part, President Biden has vehemently denied allegations of involvement in his son’s business dealings, despite the fact that evidence suggests he spoke to his son regarding his involvement with CEFC on at least one occasion, that he was put on speakerphone many times during Hunter Biden’s overseas meetings with business partners, and that Hunter himself suggested in a text message to his daughter that he gave his father half of his salary.

