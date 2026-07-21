Hunter Biden says ‘closeted gay mafia’ of Republicans runs Washington, DC

Biden and 'I've Had It' podcast host Jennifer Welch smeared several Republicans as 'closeted' homosexuals, including Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz.

(LifeSiteNews) — The son of former President Joe Biden claims that a “closeted gay mafia” composed primarily of Republicans runs the federal government.

Hunter Biden’s conversation with Jennifer Welch, host of the “I’ve Had It” podcast, became increasingly outlandish during the hour-long interview. Much of their conversation is too grotesquely adolescent for LifeSiteNews to quote.

Hunter Biden says a “closeted gay mafia” of Republicans runs Washington Hunter: “There is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington DC, and everybody knows every single one of them” Hunter: “I know for certain and I’m not kidding now…… pic.twitter.com/TXSpiM6MNM — Arslan (@0xarslan) July 20, 2026

At Welch’s urging, after a brief discussion about his own infamous laptop, Biden offered the top three “MAGA laptops” he would like to examine.

“I believe the biggest problem in America, in Washington, D.C., with the federal government is not the ‘oligarchy,’” said Biden. “It’s the ‘closetocracy,’ as I call it.”

“I’m being totally serious. I can do a list,” said Biden. “I don’t know these to be true at all, but let’s start with [Republican Senator] Josh Hawley.

Host Welch then put up a photo of Hawley walking across an end zone with Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker and said, “This looks like a gay engagement photo.”

“These two are not thinking about women,” added Welch.

Butker is a devout Catholic husband and father. Leftists have long had him in their crosshairs because he’s an outspoken pro-life and pro-family advocate and is dedicated to attending the Traditional Latin Mass.

Biden then went on to cite Sen. Ted Cruz, suggesting that he gives off “kinky” vibes. “May be gay. May not be gay,” said Biden, “and it may involve animals too.”

The former first son then took aim at U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson for using apps which prevent pornography use on his family’s electronic devices.

His host said that her pet name for the Speaker is “Little Moses Mike Grindr Johnson.”

Biden said he’s spent much of his life being around D.C. politicians.

“Everybody knows there is this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who’s gay,” said Biden.

“I know for certain and I’m not kidding now,” he added. “Everybody in D.C. knows this.”

“Everybody knows who they are. Everybody,” he again emphasized and reemphasized, adding, “For Lindsey Graham, like everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay.”

Welch even tossed conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s name into the mix.

She then suggested that the driving force behind “Christian nationalism” is the desire for MAGA men to “wipe away their gayness.”

Welch quoted former George W. Bush staffer Steve Schmidt who said that “90 percent of the Republican men when he worked in the White House — all gay.”

Share









