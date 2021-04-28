Hunter Biden to guest lecture for college course about fake news

NEW ORLEANS, April 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Presidential son Hunter Biden has a new gig lined up that’s already raising eyebrows given his recent history in the public eye: teaching college students about fake news.

The Daily Mail reports that 51-year-old Hunter, the son of Democrat President Joe Biden, will be one of ten guest speakers for Tulane University’s “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts” course, which “will explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C.”

The rest of the speakers for the course are overwhelmingly liberal: White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx, left-wing Fox News contributor Juan Williams, New Yorker columnist Susan Glasser, Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan, CNN national security correspondent Kylie Atwood, Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, Howard University political scientist Dr. Michael Fauntroy, and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens (who identifies as one of the Times’ few “conservative” voices, but promotes left-wing narratives on gun control, climate change, and former President Donald Trump).

Conservatives argue that Biden, who has no professional experience in the journalism industry, is an ironic choice to lecture on the subject of media bias, given he benefited significantly from it last year.

In the months before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was delivered to and abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation meetings between his father, formerly the vice president, and business interests around the world.

The Biden camp never specifically denied the authenticity of the material, but its allies in traditional and social media worked tirelessly to ignore, suppress, or discredit the story, in large part by promoting unsupported claims made by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and former intelligence officials that the laptop was part of a “disinformation” operation by a foreign power.

In fact, the laptop’s authenticity was attested to by John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer shop, and the accuracy of its comments by retired Navy lieutenant and former Hunter business partner Tony Bobulinski. Media efforts to downplay the story persisted even as it was corroborated by documents that appeared to include Hunter’s signature on a bill from the shop, as well as pictures and audio of Hunter himself. The FBI itself confirmed the authenticity of the laptop and its contents in late October 2020.

“Hunter Biden has no background in media,” said Phelim McAleer, who along with his wife Ann McElhinney is producing a biopic about the troubled Biden son. “He has never worked for a newspaper or a media outlet. Hunter Biden lecturing a class on fake news is like Harvey Weinstein teaching a course to prevent sexual harassment. It shouldn't be happening. Period.”