Hunter Biden withdraws laptop lawsuit against former Trump aide, cites financial downturn

(LifeSiteNews) — Citing financial hardship, Hunter Biden, the disgraced son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, asked a federal judge to drop his lawsuit against a former Trump aide over the distribution of content found on his laptop computer.

In the months before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post released a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter that was abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing the Biden family’s seeming involvement in illegal money-making schemes with foreign governments, including China and Ukraine.

The story was initially maligned as “disinformation” by the mainstream media and censored by social media giants Twitter and Facebook. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan recently that he simply complied with the FBI after it told the company the laptop was “Russian propaganda.” The laptop was eventually acknowledged as legitimate but only long after Biden’s father had assumed the presidency.

Hunter sued Trump aide Garrett Ziegler in 2023, claiming his group broke state and federal laws. But in paperwork filed in federal court in California last week, Biden’s attorneys asked a U.S. District Judge to dismiss the lawsuit as he had “suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range.”

The documents also stated that Biden has been “finding it difficult to earn a living.”

Beginning in May 2014, Biden was paid more than $80,000 per month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. According to the New York Post, he made just under $1 million in income in 2016, $665k in 2017, and $498k in 2018.

Biden was found guilty on federal gun charges last year and pleaded guilty in a federal tax case. He pleaded not guilty to nine felony and misdemeanor tax charges related to his foreign business dealings in January 2024. Biden’s father pardoned him shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced in the gun case last December despite promising he wouldn’t.

Tucker Carlson produced a documentary on the Biden family’s dealings based on the content on the emails called “Biden, Inc.” Emails from the laptop show Hunter had been not only living a debauched personal life but that he and his father were essentially engaged in money laundering schemes with Chinese officials seeking influence over Biden.

