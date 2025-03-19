‘Hypocrisy’: Thousands of trees cut down in Amazon to build road for UN climate conference

Brazil is facing accusations of 'hypocrisy' for cutting down thousands of trees and destroying wildlife habitats in order to make a road for the globalist United Nations climate change conference.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of trees have been cut down to make way for a highway through the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, making travel easier for attendees of an upcoming United Nations climate chance conference in November.

The globalist Conference of the Parties is a United Nations initiative that regularly features speakers advocating for an end to fossil fuels and other restrictions on the economic liberties of humans.

However, Brazil is going out of its way to ensure car travel remains easy for conference attendees.

The Telegraph reported:

Large swathes of Amazon rainforest have been cut down to make way for a road that will bring tens of thousands of delegates to this year’s UN climate conference, Cop30, in Brazil. The construction of the highway has prompted accusations of hypocrisy for a global summit that is meant to be saving the environment, cutting emissions and preserving biodiversity. The Amazon rainforest is credited with absorbing enormous amounts of carbon and hosting extraordinary biodiversity. Locals have said the new road is destroying their livelihoods while conservationists claimed it would prove a danger to wildlife trying to move through the forest.

The news outlet also reported that “800 species of plants and fungi” live in the “protected area” that includes part of the highway.

The news outlet profiled one person who sold acai berries until road builders tore down the trees. State officials say the road will accommodate animals and justified the development. A local official also denies the road is linked to the upcoming climate summit, according to Reuters.

Still, many pointed out the apparent hypocrisy in an environmental conference cutting downs “tens of thousands of acres of rainforest.”

Dr. Joel Carboni runs GPM, a “sustainable project management” company. He criticized the “near silence from COP30 organizers and the Brazilian government.”

“Instead of addressing the destruction, they’re slapping the word ‘sustainable’ on projects that include bike lanes and solar-powered lights — textbook greenwashing at its finest,” he wrote in an essay for his company’s website.

“Let’s call this what it is: a stark contradiction between words and actions,” Carboni added. “Climate summits like COP30 are supposed to be a rallying point for solutions, not a backdrop for hypocrisy. If we can’t even ensure that the event itself upholds environmental integrity, how can we expect real progress?”

Energy advocacy group Power the Future also criticized the hypocrisy, pointing out this project had been delayed for a decade, but suddenly was approved.

“For over a decade, environmental concerns blocked this highway’s construction,” the group wrote on its website. “But now that climate elites need a smoother ride to their conference, those concerns have magically disappeared. If this doesn’t reveal the green movement’s double standards, what does?”

“Cutting down one of the most critical carbon sinks in the world to host a climate conference is the definition of environmental hypocrisy,” Power the Future argued further.

Environmental commentator Charles Rotter added that further criticism in a post for Watts Up With That?

“While global elites preach carbon cuts and sustainability, the Amazon — Earth’s mightiest carbon sink and biodiversity stronghold — is being felled to roll out the red carpet for their virtue-signaling parade,” Rotter wrote, also labeling the actions “hypocrisy.”

Share











