‘I am a mass murderer,’ former abortionist tells Congress

NewsAbortion, Politics - U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 2, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) – “I am a mass murderer,” a former abortionist who is now pro-life told a U.S. House committee yesterday as she testified in favor of legislation banning abortions on babies with beating hearts.

Dr. Kathi Aultman, a board certified Ob/Gyn and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), bluntly told this to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Wednesday as it discussed the Heartbeat Protection Act of 2017.

This legislation would stop nearly all abortions by making it illegal for doctors to commit them on babies with beating hearts. Fetal heartbeats begin at 21 days after conception and are usually heard by parents when their child is six or eight weeks along.

The Heartbeat Protection Act makes no exception for babies conceived in rape or incest.

The Committee’s legislators were shown an ultrasound video taken hours before the hearing. The video showed an 18-week-old baby named Lincoln Miller, whose heartbeat could be heard and whose heart could be seen pulsing.

“I love to meet adults that I delivered, but it’s always bittersweet because I am reminded of all the people I will never meet because I aborted them,” Aultman testified. “It also reminds me that I am a mass murderer.”

Just because “we can’t see who they will become, we feel justified in sacrificing babies in the womb for the people we can see,” she said.

“Our society has been subjected to extreme propaganda” from abortion supporters, she said. “We have sanitized our language to make abortion more palatable.”

Later in her testimony, Aultman said that when she was an abortionist, she called the babies she aborted “fetuses” but the ones she delivered “babies.”

Aultman recalled the “tiny but perfectly formed limbs, intestines, kidneys, and other organs” of aborted babies she examined under microscopes.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, made a point at the beginning of reading at the beginning of the hearing a statement from ACOG disavowing Aultman’s testimony.

“Her testimony does not represent” our views, the ACOG statement said.

Cohen later yelled at Star Parker, an African-American pro-life activist and Committee witness, accusing her of “ignorance.” Parker had suggested Cohen shouldn’t conflate the evil of abortion with social ills and issues like Medicaid.

Aultman said three patients led her to think differently about abortion: one who underwent her fourth abortion at Aultman’s clinic apathetically, one who displayed “hostility” by saying, “no, I just want to kill it” when asked if she wanted to see her baby, and one with four born children who cried throughout the abortion.

“What struck me was the apathy of the first patient and the hostility of the second towards the fetus, contrasted with the sorrow and misery of the woman who knew what it was to have a child,” Aultman testified. “I realized that the baby was the innocent victim in all of this. The fact that the baby was unwanted was no longer enough justification for me to kill it. I could no longer do abortions.”

Aultman said her views also changed after she saw young women who chose life do amazingly well versus the women who suffered terribly in the aftermath of abortion. Aultman herself is post-abortive.

“I don’t believe a woman can remain unscathed after killing her child,” she said.

Aultman’s written testimony can be read here.