‘I am so sorry’: Naomi Wolf apologizes to conservatives for believing mainstream Jan. 6 narrative

'To conservatives and to those who put 'America first' everywhere. I owe you a full-throated apology.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A well-known feminist and left-wing author has apologized to conservatives for believing the political left’s narrative of January 6.

Leading third-wave feminist advocate, author, and self-described “life-long Democrat,” Dr. Naomi Wolf, offered a “full-throated apology” to conservatives for believing the mainstream media’s portrayal of January 6, saying in a blog post on March 9 that she had “believed a farrago of lies.”

The apology follows the release of previously unseen January 6 footage by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson earlier this month.

“There is no way to avoid this moment,” she wrote in her apology. “The formal letter of apology. From me. To Conservatives and to those who ‘put America first’ everywhere. I owe you a full-throated apology.”

“I am so sorry,” she added.

In her letter, Wolf decried the Democrats’ attempts to turn January 6 “into a message point that would be used to tar a former President as a would-be terrorist, and to smear all Republicans, by association, as ‘insurrectionists,’ or as ‘insurrectionists’ sympathizers and fellow-travelers.’”

“You don’t have to agree with Mr. Carlson’s interpretation of the videos, to conclude that the Democrats in leadership, for their own part, have cherry-picked, hyped, spun, and in some ways appear to have lied about, aspects of January 6, turning a tragedy for the nation into a politicized talking point aimed at discrediting half of our electorate,” she stated.

Wolf said that while she herself does not agree with Carlson’s description of January 6 as “mostly peaceful chaos,” stating that she believes that it is a huge mistake to “downplay how serious it is when a legislative institution suffers a security breach of any kind,” she believes that Carlson did a service to Americans and “engaged in valuable journalism” by releasing the footage.

Wolf said that chief among the various concerns raised for her by the release of the footage, was the fact that two different senators, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, called the release of the footage “shameful” and a “mistake.” At the same time, neither senator denied that what was showed in the footage was false.

“[R]emember, by law that footage belongs to us — it is a public record, and all public records literally belong to the American people,” she said, asking how, then, the Carlson’s release of the footage could be considered a “mistake.”

Wolf also lambasted The Guardian for saying that Fox News had “over-used” the footage.

“Isn’t the press supposed to want full transparency for all public interest events?” she asked. “How can you ‘over-use’ real footage of events of national relevance?”

The feminist also mentioned concerns raised by Carlson’s interview with former Capitol police office Tarik Johnson, who told the Fox News host that he was given no instructions by his supervisors when he called them in terror for guidance as the Capitol was breached. This, she said, “seemed off.”

“There are usually, indeed, multiple snipers standing on the steps of the Capitol, facing outward,” she said. “There is never improvisation, or any confusion in security practices or in what is expected of ‘the security plan,’ involving “principals” such as Members of Congress, or staff at the White House.”

“The reason for a tightly-scripted chain of command and an absolutely ironclad security plan in these buildings, is so that security crises such as the events of Jan 6 can never happen,” she continued.

“The fact that so much confusion in security practice took place on Jan 6, is hard to understand.”

Wolf also expressed her thoughts about the so-called “Q-Anon Shaman,” a Navy veteran from Arizona named Jacob Chansey, who became the face of the left’s charges of violence, and who was shown by Carlson to have been walking peacefully with police as if they were his tour guides.

She said that given his outlandish outfit, with “the barbaric nature of his appearance… so illustrative of exactly the message that Democrats in leadership wished to send about the event,” she was “not surprised to see that his path to the center of events was not blocked but was apparently facilitated by Capitol Police.”

“I was oddly unsurprised to see the “Q-Anon Shaman” being ushered through the hallways by Capitol Police;” she wrote, describing how Chansey came “dressed for the cameras in full makeup, horned fur hat, his tattooed chest bare (on a freezing day), and adorned in other highly cinematic regalia.”

“[A]s someone who has studied history, and the theatrics of history, for decades, I was not at all surprised to see, on Mr. Carlson’s security camera footage, the person who was to become the most memorable ‘face’ of the ‘insurrection’ (or the riot, or the Capitol breach) — escorted to the beating heart of the action, where his image could be memorialized by a battery of cameras forever.”

“Many actors in historic events have their agendas, but are also at times used by other people with their own agendas, in ways of which the former are unaware,” she added.

Wolf also reminded readers that the Capitol and related buildings are not, in fact, barred to the public, but that they are public buildings, open both to U.S. citizens as well as foreign visitors. Citing various historical examples of crowds gathering at and in the Capitol and other buildings, she said that the idea pushed by Democrats that the Capitol is for legislators alone is a “departure from our history” and “simply not true.”

“Massing peacefully at the Capitol and other public buildings, and indeed entering the Capitol to observe the legislators at work, is part of our rights and inheritance as citizens, and this use of our First Amendment right to assemble has a long history,” she said.

Wolf also apologized for accepting the legacy media narrative from the very beginning, and for failing to ask questions while Republicans and conservatives were demonized.

She said that while she believes that those who incited violence ought to be prosecuted, any leader who lied to the people about what happened that day must also pay the price.

“Those who violently entered the Capitol or who engaged in violence inside of it, must of course be held accountable,” she said. “But in addition, anyone in leadership who misrepresented to the public the events of the day so as to distort the complexity of its actual history — must also be held accountable.”

Wolf also pressed that whatever one believes about the events of January 6, the truth of the matter can only be exposed through an in-depth investigation.

“‘Patriots’ or ‘insurgents’ (depending on who you are) entering the Capitol can be part of a real event that is also exploited or manipulated by others,” she said. “We don’t know yet if this is the case in relation to the events of Jan 6, or to what extent it may be the case. That is where a real investigation must come in.”

Wolf has previously made LifeSiteNews headlines for refusing to remain silent on what she perceived was a form of tyranny with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

