‘I Stand with Josh Alexander’ international walkout protest planned for May 17

Liberty Coalition Canada is encouraging supporters around the globe to offer a peaceful witness in solidarity with the student who was banned from his Catholic high school for saying there are only two genders.

(LifeSiteNews) – An “international walkout protest” in support of Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander, who was banned from attending classes last year for saying there are only two genders, will be held next month across North America.

Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC) announced last week its “I Stand with Josh Alexander” international walkout protest will be held at 10 a.m. May 17 in one’s local time zone.

“Liberty Coalition is organizing this peaceful event to stand in solidarity with Josh Alexander. Josh and fellow protesters are demanding that all schools ban biological males from using female restrooms and change rooms,” the organization said in a press release.

Liberty Coalition is asking students in Canada or other countries, who take part “to walk out from every school and meet at their school flagpole and stand with Josh.”

“All parents and grandparents to join their children for this walkout,” Liberty Coalition said.

The organization has asked that all citizens, “even without kids,” go to their nearest school “and stand with the “students and parents” on that day as well.

“This international initiative is being organized to amplify the message and to unite youth under one common goal,” Alexander said.

“It is time for change,” he added.

Liberty Coalition has said that Alexander has “led the way to protect girls” and has “paid the price.”

“There’s been a woke agenda pushed within the education system that jeopardizes the safety of female students and completely disregards their privacy,” Liberty Coalition said.

The group said that students can also do things to help before the walkout day takes place, such as complete the “walkout signup form … and tell us how you are planning to stand with Josh Alexander.”

Liberty Coalition also encouraged students on the day of the protest to go “to the nearest school to stand and pray on the sidewalk with the students, parents and concerned citizens,” as well as present the “Principal Letter to the school at some point during the walkout.”

Two weeks ago, Alexander officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

Liberty Coalition attorney James Kitchen said that “kicking Josh out of school for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender is unlawful religious discrimination.”

Alexander told LifeSiteNews last month that, in accordance with Christianity and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes and that this is a reality worth defending.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right’ to use girls’ bathrooms.

Since November 2022, Alexander has been banned from attending class at St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for trying to attend class after being barred. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

His arrest came after he was suspended by his school board for the rest of the academic year in January for opposing gender ideology. He was served a trespass notice by his school after the suspension.

