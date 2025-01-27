‘I want them in prison’: Catholic media expert Brent Bozell demands accountability for J6 prosecutors

Conservative activist Brent Bozell claims his son, jailed following the January 6 protests, was politically targeted with inflated charges and harsh sentencing and has now called for ‘justice’ for those responsible.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) — Most of the January 6 protesters were subjected to the harshest treatment the Joe Biden Department of Justice could hand out.

They were jailed, without bond, sometimes without even hearings, for months or years. They were charged with inappropriate charges. Prosecutors tried to enhance their sentences with claims of obstruction. Judges, mostly Democrats in the District of Columbia, went along.

The result was a level of punishment not ever seen before in American justice.

President Donald Trump ended that with his pardon and commutation power when he took office.

READ: Trump administration halts cases against pro-lifers, strongly limits future FACE Act use

But now those prosecutors, perhaps in the judges, need to be held accountable.

That’s according to Brent Bozell, a highly respected name from the Media Research Center, who shared his personal story after the pardons.

It was his son, Zeeker, who was in the crowd of protesters, and admitted to breaking two windows.

Brent Bozell said his son was prepared to accept the consequences, but Biden’s DOJ demanded he spend 20 years in prison.

For windows.

Read this. It’s important to understand how malicious the Jan 6 prosecutions were. It had nothing to do with “law and order.” These people were treated like dissidents under a dictatorship. https://t.co/Eoa0fiHUgY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 21, 2025

Ian McKelvey pointed readers to the testimony from Brent Bozell, who noted his son’s release.

My son Zeeker (far left) and 6 of his J6 buddies released from captivity last night. He is home with his wife and three girls this morning. Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/P4WcJD9hRy — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

I had the honor today of greeting three J6ers finally set free today in Kentucky: Bryan Smith, Edward Richmond Jr., and Chris Maurer. They were sent out into 10 degree weather wearing nothing but their jail shirts and jail slippers, but their loved ones warmed them up. The… pic.twitter.com/85Bzgi9E15 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 22, 2025

And Bozell also told, essentially, the rest of the story:

The new Trump administration has arrived, with a real sense of purpose. For the past four years, the Biden administration has subjected America to a level of personal corruption, professional ineptitude and abuse of power unheard of in our nation’s history. President Trump… — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

READ: Trump administration targets DEI, LGBT ideology in public education

His testimony:

The new Trump administration has arrived, with a real sense of purpose. For the past four years, the Biden administration has subjected America to a level of personal corruption, professional ineptitude and abuse of power unheard of in our nation’s history. President Trump committed to address all of this and immediately has put an end to the persecution of J6 defendants through his presidential pardon. I salute the president for this commitment to justice. I also thank him personally for liberating my son. The list of old friends, and new friends who have shared their outrage in emails, texts, phone calls and private conversations, always offering their prayers, have my family’s everlasting gratitude as well. America has witnessed the Biden administration transform the FBI from perhaps the most respected to the most feared agency in the federal government. It is high time the Department of Justice be investigated. It needs to be fumigated and the rot expelled. My son was guilty of breaking two windows and entering the Capitol that day. He recognized this, was prepared to plead guilty, and accept his punishment. That was, until the “Justice” Department offered him a deal: accept a three-year sentence or face a 20-year prison term, a fate which would befall him by the time they were done with him, after throwing the entire weight of the federal government against him. Others capitulated because they either didn’t have the financial means to defend themselves or didn’t understand the nature of the abuse. My son refused. For that they charged him with an insurrection, which they knew was unconstitutional. At the 11th hour, they added an assault charge, which was as dishonest as it was false. And when sentencing came, they tried to pin a terrorism enhancement charge. This to a man whose greatest crime prior to this was a traffic ticket. Were he a BLM rioter, he’d have been given probation and a nominal fine. Or, as has been the case with thousands who did far worse, nothing at all. But my son was a J6er. He was sentenced to 45 months in prison. Amazingly, his was one of the better outcomes. He has spent almost a half year in prison, leaving his wife without a husband and three girls without their father. I want to know who was behind this persecution. I want to know who chose my son because he shares my name. I want to know who gave the orders to throw the book against him – including inventing heinous crimes – because I supported President Trump. I want them brought to justice. I want to see them in prison.

On social media, one commenter said, “Yes” to an investigation and justice, even though “There is no way to make it right.”

Another warned that without accountability, the abuses will happen again.

We all want those who did this BS January 6th insurrection lie brought to justice … I hope and pray your son gets the justice he deserves…Soooooooo many people must face consequences for their criminal behavior it’s beyond time!! Dossier treasonous bastards must face justice https://t.co/DRSXSwnjyV — DC Swamp Cleaner (@Censorship69) January 21, 2025

The new Trump administration has arrived, with a real sense of purpose. For the past four years, the Biden administration has subjected America to a level of personal corruption, professional ineptitude and abuse of power unheard of in our nation’s history. President Trump… — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 21, 2025

READ: Trump praises pro-lifers in DC for valuing every child as a ‘beautiful gift from the hand of our creator’

At Twitchy there was no praise for the Biden agenda, carried out by ex-Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“They called him (the younger Bozell) terrorist. They called him an insurrectionist. They threatened him with TWENTY YEARS in prison,” the report said.

“Because Bozell’s son was conservative – and as he intimates, the son of a prominent conservative media personality – they targeted him and threw the entire kitchen sink at him. They probably would have sent him to Guantanamo Bay if they could have gotten away with it.”

It continued, “What Merrick Garland, his DOJ, and leftist judges did to the J6 defendants was the exact opposite of ‘law and order.’ It was corruption and political persecution.” And it said, “Oh, we won’t forget. And we won’t forgive either. Neither will Bozell. That’s Jesus’s job and we ain’t him.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Share











