Idaho AG urged to dismiss pro-abortion group’s complaints against pro-life pregnancy centers

(Thomas More Society) — In a formal letter sent today to Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador, Thomas More Society attorneys have requested that Labrador reject baseless consumer protection complaints lodged against two Idaho pregnancy centers by the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability (CFA).

The letter outlines how CFA’s spurious consumer deception allegations against the two pro-life pregnancy centers — Open Arms Real Choices Clinic and Reliance Center — are meritless and part of an “active harassment campaign undertaken by national pro-abortion activist groups” to silence pro-life organizations by prompting investigations and abusing consumer protection regulations.

The letter highlights CFA’s pattern of targeting pregnancy centers with baseless claims, such as the February 2025 complaints against Open Arms and Reliance. CFA alleged, without evidence, that the centers’ privacy policies mislead clients about data protection, specifically regarding their voluntary compliance with HIPAA standards. The Thomas More Society letter refutes these claims, noting that pregnancy centers’ statements that they voluntarily adhere to more stringent HIPAA guidelines are true and fully in accord with Idaho law.

In the letter, Thomas More Society attorneys note that the Idaho Consumer Protection Act, which CFA invokes, does not even apply to the noncommercial activities of nonprofit ministries like Open Arms and Reliance. Even if it did, the Act prohibits false statements and consumer harm, none of which applies to the true statements at issue here.

The letter also brings to the fore the false statements by CFA and the local Planned Parenthood affiliate about pregnancy centers and abortion. Thomas More Society attorneys warn that CFA’s allegations are intended to put pro-life advocates in fear and chill their speech, not to remedy any actual consumer harm.

“Center for Accountability’s complaints are a blatant attempt to harass and bully small nonprofit pro-life pregnancy help ministries into silence,” said Peter Breen, the Thomas More Society’s executive vice president and head of litigation. “We’re proud to stand with Open Arms and Reliance as they pursue their good works and defend them against CFA’s meritless complaints. Idaho’s pregnancy centers have faithfully served pregnant women and children across the state for decades — these centers deserve to focus on their vital life-affirming work, not waste resources fending off politically motivated attacks. We hope that General Labrador will see through CFA’s agenda and close this matter swiftly.”

The Thomas More Society letter to Labrador, “Open Arms and Reliance Response to Campaign for Accountability Complaint,” sent April 11, can be found here.

