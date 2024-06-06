Idaho bar celebrates ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month,’ gives free beer to straight people

Old State Saloon reports record-breaking sales since it announced it is celebrating June as ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month,’ with discounts for straight couples and women and free beer for heterosexual men.

EAGLE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) — An anti-woke bar in Eagle, Idaho, is pushing back against political correctness and LGBT ideology by celebrating June as “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.”

Mark Fitzpatrick, a former police officer who calls himself a “Bible believing Christian,” is giving out free beer and discounts for straight patrons who visit his Old State Saloon just 10 miles west of Boise.

“It’s the expectation that you’re supposed to jump behind and support something,” Fitzpatrick told local media outlet KTVB when asked why he is doing it.

“And people are just rejecting it. They’re standing up and saying, ‘enough is enough,’ we don’t want all this.”

It's Monday! Who is headed to Old State Saloon?

According to his realtor profile on Zillow.com, Fitzpatrick moved to Idaho six years ago from Southern California. His X profile shows he supports Bitcoin.

He has held events at the Saloon titled “Exposing Woke Insanity,” “The Inevitability of Christian Nationalism,” and “The Nefarious Vaccine Agenda.” He has also conducted gun raffles and hosted fundraisers for fallen law enforcement officers.

I grabbed a delicious coffee this morning from one of my favorite conservative-owned establishments, Old State Saloon in downtown Eagle. I love seeing Mark and his team and all the patriots that hang out here! Stop by for drinks all day, lunch, or dinner.

The Saloon has experienced off the charts popularity in recent weeks, with sales surpassing previous records. On Wednesdays, straight couples receive 15% off their bill. On Thursdays, straight women receive a happy hour discount. Heterosexual men get a free pint on Mondays.

Yesterday was our highest Wednesday in sales ever by 3x! Thanks for your support!

The Saloon has received national and international attention. Outlets such as the Idaho Statesman, the New York Post, and the UK’s Daily Mail have reported on it. Fitzpatrick has started a fundraising campaign with the aim of building a pro-family community center. He explains that there has been significant pushback from LGBT-identifying voices.

“Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander – even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender!” he wrote on the GoFundMe page, which has received over $11,000 in donations.

Perhaps not unsurprisingly, the Saloon X’s account has experienced technical glitches. The company explains that despite its follower list growing to several thousand in the last few days alone, the follower number repeatedly resets to less than a hundred.

This LifeSite journalist attempted to follow the account on four occasions only to have to “re-follow” it each time. Supporters of the Saloon have attempted to get X owner Elon Musk’s attention to fix the problem, which some have said is a form of shadow banning.

Here is my example @elonmusk

You can see in the video how the followers go from 8k back to 2k in seconds.

In response to liberal critics, Fitzpatrick published a post on Facebook explaining why he won’t be bowing to “Pride Month” noting that, “We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol.”

“ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!” he said.

Old State Saloon is located in the Orville Jackson Eagle Drug Store building at 50 E. State Street in Eagle, Idaho. It was previously known as The Gathering Place until Fitzpatrick acquired the property in 2023.

