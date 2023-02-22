Idaho bill would ban mRNA technology used in COVID shots

The legislation reflects ongoing skepticism of the safety of novel mRNA technology.

BOISE (LifeSiteNews) — A proposed bill in Idaho would take aim at mRNA technology technology by banning its use in the state.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state,” the short bill states. Violators of the law could be charged with a misdemeanor.

The bill is currently in committee after being introduced by state Senator Tammy Boyle and Representative Judy Boyle, both Republicans.

The use of mRNA technology has garnered increased scrutiny due to its use in several of the COVID shots, including in the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

Dr. Robert Malone, a key inventor behind the technology, has been especially critical.

“The vaccines don’t work and they are toxic,” Dr. Malone has warned.

Recently, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor and data expert made similar warnings.

The use of mRNA jabs “should stop because they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised promise[s] regarding efficacy. And, more importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause [an] unprecedented level of harm, including the death[s] of young people and children,” Professor Retsef Levi warned.

“Stop the mRNA genetic ‘vaccines’. The technology is not safe,” Malone wrote in response to Levi’s warnings.

Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have acknowledged a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” suggesting that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting, as LifeSiteNews has previously reported.

Numerous consequences, including death, continue to pour in to U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

As of January 6, 2023, (VAERS) reported 33,591 deaths, 188,857 hospitalizations, 18,181 heart attacks, and 26,166 myocarditis and pericarditis cases through December 23 after the jabs, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

