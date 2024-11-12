Idaho health district votes to stop offering COVID vaccines at its medical centers

Southwest Idaho Health District Board of Health member Dr. John Tribble argued that the district had a responsibility to not abuse its patients' trust by pretending the COVID-19 vaccines have no risks.

(LifeSiteNews) – One of the seven major public health jurisdictions in Idaho voted 4-3 to stop offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its own facilities after receiving hundreds of complaints from community members about the controversial shots.

Boise State Public Radio reported that the Southwest Idaho Health District’s Board of Health made the decision after receiving more than 300 complaints and listening to testimony from a number of medical experts who dissent from the public health orthodoxy, including Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, prominent cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, pediatrician Dr. Renata Moon, and OB/GYN Dr. James Thorp.

District staff physician Dr. Perry Jansen argued for keeping the vaccines, but district board member Dr. John Tribble (the board’s only physician) invited the opposing experts to present the contrary view, which prevailed.

Board chair Kelly Aberasturi and member Jennifer Riebe questioned whether the board had the authority to decide to stop offering the shots, but Tribble argued it was their responsibility to act because residents “show up at the door, trusting us, and we continue to break that trust by saying, tacitly or otherwise, that these things, there’s no risk from these.”

He also argued that the decision was not denying “access” to residents who truly wanted the vaccines, as they were still readily available elsewhere, but simply removing the board’s endorsement of them as safe and effective.

“You can get this for free at Walmart,” he said, according to the Idaho Statesman (which added that the vaccines are only “free” with insurance; they were not free at district facilities either. “If we continue to offer this, we are giving a tacit endorsement of these shots when we should not be. We are here to protect the public.”

A large body of evidence links significant risks to the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reported 38,068 deaths, 218,646 hospitalizations, 22,002 heart attacks, and 28,706 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of October 25, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

In September, LifeSiteNews reported that pro-jab doctors across the country found themselves in a quandary over how many doses to order for children due to plummeting demand. Since the start of the pandemic, children have always faced the least amount of risk from the COVID virus itself.

