Idaho hospital will install Safe Haven Baby Box near border of pro-abortion Oregon

The hospital is the first in the region to implement a Safe Haven Baby Box in an area targeted for abortion tourism, according to Oregon Right to Life.

WEISER, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) — An Idaho hospital is encouraging mothers in crisis to safely leave their newborn child with medical personnel at a new Safe Haven Baby Box. The hospital, near the border of pro-abortion Oregon, is choosing to support life instead of encouraging women to kill their babies, a pro-life group noted.

Weiser Memorial Hospital has secured funding for the baby box, which “is anonymous and will have resources available for those mothers who use this life saving tool to make the right choice for their baby’s health,” according to a news release.

“If we save one baby, it is all worth it,” Beau McNeff, the CEO of the hospital, stated in a news release.

Once a baby is placed in the secure and warm box, medical personnel are quickly alerted so they can begin care for the child.

The decision drew praise from Oregon Right to Life (ORTL).

“The hospital will be the first in the area to install a box of this kind, giving moms a life-affirming option in a region targeted by Planned Parenthood for abortion tourism,” the pro-life group wrote in a news release.

“The boxes are designed to immediately alert staff so that the surrendered babies will be quickly retrieved and cared for,” ORTL stated. “Hundreds of baby boxes have been installed at safe sites in more than 20 states across the country. ”

There have been numerous success stories with the boxes, including in Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Indiana.

While some pro-life states are working to protect preborn babies from being killed, while providing their families with the resources necessary to live a flourishing life, Oregon’s left-wing policymakers are focused on aborting the state’s tiniest citizens.

Just a few months ago, the state gave abortion giant Planned Parenthood $7.5 million so it could continue to kill innocent babies in the state. State leaders made the move to make up for funding Planned Parenthood lost due to the temporary defunding of abortion vendors in a federal budget bill signed last July.

Oregon, which has also established a “working group” with Planned Parenthood to preserve abortion “access” under President Donald Trump, is one of seven states that have pledged to fully or partially cover Planned Parenthood’s lost funds with state tax dollars.

The state is also rated “most protective” of abortion by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, which means it has few, if any, limits on the killing of preborn babies.

Oregon requires all insurance plans to pay for abortions, there are no limits on when a baby can be killed, and state officials have vowed to protect its abortionists from criminal prosecution by other states.

Learn more here about how to get a baby box installed in your town.

Share











