Idaho internet provider blocks Twitter, Facebook following Big Tech censorship

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho, January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In light of wide-spread censorship of conservatives by Facebook and Twitter, an Idaho internet provider has blocked the social media platforms after receiving complaints about Big Tech from customers.

The internet service provider (ISP) Your T1 WIFI, has taken steps to resist Big Tech censorship, which in the last few days banned President Donald Trump from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, along with thousands of other conservatives.

After customers complained to Your T1 WIFI about censorship from Facebook and Twitter, the ISP took action to prevent the Big Tech companies from wielding influence in Idaho. In an email sent to customers, Your T1 WIFI noted that “Twitter and Facebook are engaged in censorship of our customers and information.”

The decision to block the social media sites was made due to the amount of customers who contacted Your T1 WIFI: “We have the past couple days been fielding calls from customers voicing the concern that they do not want these sites allowed to be displayed on their internet feed to them and that they do not want their children to go to these sites.”

“There are too many people that have called for us to do one at a time so we will be blocking these 2 and any other website that may also be [c]ensoring, whether it be through their algorithm they use for their site or any other means.”

“Our Company [d]oes not believe a website or Social Networking site has the [a]uthority to [c]ensor what you see and post and hide information from you, stop you seeing what your friends and family are posting,” the email continued. “This is why with the amount of concerns, we have made this decision to [b]lock these [t]wo websites from being accessed from our [n]etwork. We take not [sic] stand weather Democrat or Republican or any other [p]olitical affiliate, just a moral high ground of fair and decent communication.”

The block is effective from Wednesday, January 13. Your T1 WIFI also noted that “over 2/3rd [six] of our customers asked” to have the sites blocked.

The ISP is giving customers the option to still have access to the sites, saying that customers have the ability to access the sites if they so choose. In a follow up email, Bret Fink from the ISP attempted to reassure an angry customer, explaining that Your T1 WIFI was not implementing a blanket block for all customers, but only for “those that voiced concern and wish to opt out.”

Fink added that due to the company’s acceptable use policy, it could “block anything we want if we deem it to break any rules or [to be] illegal or harmful to our customers and more.” However, Your T1 WIFI was choosing not to exercise its full autonomy, thus “allowing customers the choice” to block Facebook and Twitter, since “the majority of them asked to block.”

Your T1 WIFI also wrote that it did not “condone what Google, Amazon, Twitter, Facebook and Apple are doing either to Parler, by trying to strong arm them into submission. Actually looks like they are trying to exterminate the competition,” the email read.

Parler’s popularity skyrocketed after Twitter banned the account of President Donald Trump. Then, both Google and Apple banned the social media app from their app stores, closely followed by Amazon, which removed Parler’s hosting services, sending the app offline. The Big Tech companies alleged that Parler users were using the platform to incite violence in the run up to the Capitol protests.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey celebrated the supplanting of Parler from its number one spot, a consequence of the Big Tech companies working in concert to suppress the app, and Parler’s CEO reported that he even received death threats.

Speaking yesterday, Trump called the recent Big Tech censorship a “catastrophic mistake.”

“I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country,” Trump said. “I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time. I’ve been predicting it for a long time and people didn’t act on it, but I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake, and very, very bad for our country.”