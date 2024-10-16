Idaho medical group backtracks on anti-pregnancy center proposal

The Idaho Medical Association has backtracked on a plan that would have negatively referred to pregnancy resource centers and limited their funding. The proposal received considerable pushback from Stanton Healthcare.

(Live Action) — The Idaho Medical Association (IMA) has backtracked on a plan that would have negatively referred to pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) and limited their funding.

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, the IMA’s original proposal, which would have impacted how lawmakers can direct funding, referred to PRCs as organizations “that pose as clinical centers” but “provide misinformation” and “are exempt from regulatory, licensure, and credentialing requirements that apply to legitimate health care facilities.” It also would have ensured “government funding goes only to legitimate health care organizations that provide comprehensive, medically accurate, and nondirective counseling and referrals.”

The proposal received considerable pushback from Stanton Healthcare, an organization providing PRC services. Stanton organized a news conference last week in which it threatened legal action if the IMA did not retract from its attack on PRCs. It also organized a #handsoffourclinics campaign.

READ: Former abortionist: Babies feel pain during brutal ‘dismemberment’ abortions

“There is nothing fake about what we do at our clinics,” Samantha Doty, a physician assistant, said at the news conference. She emphasized that Stanton Healthcare is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and all its medical staff and volunteers are licensed and credentialed.

In what Stanton calls a “victory,” the IMA finalized its policy with more generic language, removing all mention of pregnancy centers. The amended language reads:

The IMA believes that any entity that represents itself as offering health-related services should uphold the standards of truthfulness, transparency and confidentiality that govern health care professionals. Healthcare services provided in such facilities should be medically accurate, non- directive, and provided by licensed professionals practicing within their scope of practice and within the standard of care. The IMA will oppose public funding to facilities that do not meet the above standards.

“We are thrilled to share that the Idaho Medical Association has significantly altered their resolution, removing harmful disinformation and eliminating efforts to block funding for pregnancy resource centers and life-affirming medical clinics like Stanton,” announced Stanton Healthcare Founder and CEO Brandi Swindell in a press release.

“This resolution now emphasizes transparency and proper licensing for all clinics in Idaho, a change that demonstrates the impact of community advocacy and engagement in shaping public policy. We applaud the IMA for standing with the women of Idaho and diversity in healthcare options.”

Swindell continued: “This is a tremendous victory not only for Idaho but for life-affirming healthcare clinics nationwide. Most importantly, this is a win for the women we serve in the great state of Idaho, reaffirming our commitment to providing transparent, compassionate care.”

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

Share











