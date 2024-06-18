Idaho parents block woke DEI curriculum from being introduced to K-5 students

After pressure from local citizens, Mountain View School District scrapped plans to introduce a woke math curriculum from Amplify, a left-wing company that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) — Concerned citizens successfully halted an Idaho school board from adopting a curriculum based on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for students in grades K-5 earlier this month.

In May, a two-year, $5.8 million dollar levy was passed for Mountain View School District, located in Grangeville in Western Idaho. Voters in the area had shot down similar measures in each of the past four years.

According to the Idaho County Free Press, more than 50 residents showed up at a board meeting on May 28 to oppose the adoption of a math curriculum offered by an education company called Amplify. One man pointed out that Amplify’s mission statement proudly brags that it promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“We help teachers craft rigorous learning experiences that reflect the diverse histories, cultures, and identities their students bring to the classroom,” the company’s website reads.

Homeschool parent Tiffany Shurtz issued a much harsher rebuke.

“Amplify sexualizes and desensitizes children, undermines traditional values, as well as parents and their parental rights, refers children to harmful resources and violates natural age appropriateness,” she exclaimed. “It does not represent true diversity and equity and is especially skewed toward non-Christian beliefs.”

The five-person school board (which was missing one member) voted to hold off on approving the curriculum until its June 10 meeting.

Rose Pogue spoke to LifeSite via telephone last Thursday. A local home-schooling mother of six, she explained that at the June 10 meeting, the board voted to scrap the plan altogether after more than a dozen patriots opposed the measure during public comment. Pogue also noted that the victory was meaningful because the teacher’s union representative had fought to have it approved.

“Thanks to the board’s efforts to try and push this through after the levy, there is now a very serious, very vigilant group of people rising up to keeping watch on the school,” she said.

According to its website, Amplify was founded in 2000 and impacts over 15 million students in all 50 states. It also boasts that it partners with “minority and women owned business enterprises across the country.”

Pogue further told LifeSite that the curriculum would have incorporated foreign or non-English names and some DEI-related examples into math lessons. She recalled that Amplify’s English curriculum was introduced to K-6 students last year and that “current teachers are admitting they are picking through and being very cautious with what they are allowing children to see and read out of fear it is inappropriate.”

Pogue, who previously lived in Eastern Oregon but fled due to the “communist” environment there, further revealed that of the three persons currently seeking to be the district’s superintendent, one is a liberal from the U.S.’s east coast, another is a local teacher who is liked by students and parents but is part of the union, and the third a woke former union president. The board will vote to fill the role on Wednesday, June 19.

