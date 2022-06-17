Idaho police investigating ‘pride’ event after drag queen allegedly exposed himself to kids

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) – Idaho police are investigating a drag queen show advertised as “family-friendly” after video surfaced that allegedly showed a dancer with exposed genitals.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office released a letter Monday that said that the investigation was launched into a “Pride in the Park” event organized by North Idaho Pride Alliance (NIPA) that took place June 11. According to the letter, police were “made aware of a performance during the recent Pride in the park event wherein a dancer’s genitals may have been exposed.” The letter states that Coeur d’Alene police are leading the investigation, and that the sheriff’s office will help if asked.
Video of the performance first appeared Sunday on a local Facebook page called The Bushnell Report. The video, which appears to be heavily edited, blurred the pelvic area of a dancer at the event before cutting to children in the audience. The Bushnell Report claimed that the dancer had exposed genitals and asked people to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department and the Idaho Attorney General’s office, the Coeur d’Alene Press reports.
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
The video, which garnered thousands of views and overwhelmingly negative comments, was apparently debunked Monday when the original video of the dancer in question was posted to social media. The investigation is set to be completed Monday and will be reviewed by the Coeur d’Alene City Prosecutor’s office.
NIPA’s “Pride in the Park” event was co-sponsored by the Satanic Temple, and one of several noted pride events that labeled itself as “family-friendly,” including a recent event in Texas sponsored by Catholic health network Ascension and an event in Dallas which garnered severe pushback from conservatives. NIPA told LifeSite last week that the Satanic Temple bowed out of the event of its own accord.
NIPA’s event was also the site of the arrest of 31 men belonging to a group called Patriot Front, as well as an Antifa member from Portland. Members of Patriot Front have been charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot, and law enforcement allege to have found a smoke grenade and protective gear in a U-Haul rented by the group.