‘If abortion doesn’t stop, neither do we’: Pro-life college group continues fight during COVID

Protect Life Michigan is spreading the pro-life message throughout college campuses.
Wed May 26, 2021 - 3:44 pm EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
May 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Christen Pollo, Executive Director of Protect Life Michigan, an organization which works at college campuses throughout the state. Founded by college students in 2005, they do outreach at many universities, spreading the pro-life message to the youth.

Pollo talks about how they continued to be active during the COVID lockdowns, despite Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issuing some of the most draconian measures in the country. She says that “if abortion doesn’t stop, neither do we. We are not going to slow down.”

Despite shutdowns implemented on colleges and universities, Pollo notes that many students continued to show up at their events. She believes that the pro-life mission is too important to let COVID rules stop them from “changing minds and saving lives” in safe but effective ways.

Pollo also says that since she started working with Protect Life Michigan, we’ve “changed thousands and thousands of minds on abortion, not just me, but hundreds of students all over the state.” One of the strategies the group uses, and Pollo calls “very effective,” is showing abortion victim photography during outreach events. She mentions that organizations such as Created Equal and the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform have inspired their work.

To learn more about the work Protect Life Michigan is doing to reach students, click here.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

  abortion, jonathon van maren, pro-life outreach, protect life michigan, the van maren show, van maren show

