If Roe v. Wade is overturned, author foresees liberals pushing to secede from US

April 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — If Roe v.Wade is overturned, the political left could very well begin agitating for states to break apart from the union, author F.H. Buckley believes.

“I think that nothing would move us more closely to secession than that,” Buckley, who writes for the New York Post, remarked to Jonathon van Maren this week.

Buckley is a dual Canadian-American citizen and the author of the recently released “American Secession: The Looming Threat of a National Breakup.” During his conversation with van Maren, a pro-life activist who lives in Canada, Buckley argued that the left, more so the political right, isn’t very good at tolerating things that don’t go their way, and if Trump is re-elected in 2020 they might just lose their minds.

“The left at this point more or less thinks it has ownership over America. It owns the media. It thought it owned the courts. But it's far less sure right now,” he said.

“They thought that everything would fall into their lap (and that)] everything would unfold in their direction.” However, “the Trump victory … meant that … the left’s dominance over our politics and culture … (was) contested.”

Buckley added that it’s very possible that the left will lose certain aspects of the culture war and that if that happens they won’t be able to handle it.

“I mean … conservatives are pretty good about sucking things up. We suck things up in 2008 when Obama is elected. These guys on the left have thinner skins and they don't suck things up.”

“The Democratic Party is a party of elites. It's not a party of common people. It's a party of people who have an absolutely religious faith on the need for abortion. I can’t imagine them giving that up.”

Buckley has been a professor of law at George Mason University in Washington, D.C. since the late 1980s.

