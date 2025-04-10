Illinois bill would ignore FDA, allow women to get dangerous abortion drugs

Illinois Democrats are trying to make it easier for women to kill their babies through dangerous chemical abortion drugs in the event the Trump administration puts restrictions on the pills.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Pending legislation in Illinois seeks to undermine the rule of law and ignore the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the event that it rolls back approval for dangerous chemical abortion pills.

House Bill 3637 would amend state law to instruct officials to ignore the FDA’s determination of a medication’s safety. The bill is broadly written but is intended to allow women to continue to take dangerous abortion drugs to kill their preborn baby in the event the Trump administration makes it harder to distribute those pills.

The law, which passed the Illinois House earlier this week, states:

A drug’s status as not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shall not cause it to be deemed an adulterated drug in violation of this Act if it is recommended for use by the World Health Organization, even if the drug’s labelling reflects prior approval that is no longer in effect, so long as such labelling was true and accurate at the time of manufacture.

“We want to make sure when it comes to this particular issue, that FDA approval for [chemical] abortion would not, or actually if the FDA were to take this [drug] out of its FDA approval, that it would not still ban or limit access to [chemical] abortion in Illinois,” Rep. Dagmara Avela said. “What I would say is that, FDA approval for [chemical] abortion, if the FDA revokes that, we would still in Illinois be able to have these drugs,” she also said.

While President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were generally supportive of the abortion drugs while on the campaign trail, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his department will review the safety of abortion drugs.

President Joe Biden’s administration ignored longstanding federal law and allowed the pills to be mailed around the country. Furthermore, his administration removed the requirement a woman see a doctor before being given the drugs to kill her baby.

No abortion can ever truly be safe, because it intends to kill the life of an innocent preborn baby. Additionally, abortion drugs are dangerous for women.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews:

A 2020 open letter from a coalition of pro-life groups to then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted that the FDA’s own adverse reporting system says the “abortion pill has resulted in over 4,000 reported adverse events since 2000, including 24 maternal deaths. Adverse events are notoriously underreported to the FDA, and as of 2016, the FDA only requires abortion pill manufacturers to report maternal deaths.”

Statistical expert Michael New has also explained the harms of the abortion drugs to women.

“A November 2021 study by Charlotte Lozier Institute scholars appeared in the peer-reviewed journal Health Services Research and Managerial Epidemiology,” Catholic University of America Professor Michael New wrote. “They analyzed state Medicaid data of over 400,000 abortions from 17 states that fund elective abortions through their Medicaid programs. They found that the rate of abortion-pill-related emergency-room visits increased over 500 percent from 2002 through 2015. The rate of emergency-room visits for surgical abortions also increased during the same time period, but by a much smaller margin.’”

Pro-abortion Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker would likely sign any bill to make it easier to kill preborn babies. State law has virtually no limits on when a woman can kill her baby, due to a law he signed in 2019 called the “Reproductive Health Act.”

