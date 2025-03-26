Illinois Democrat governor mocks conservatives who warn about ‘exposing kids to trans people’

JB Pritzker bragged that his mom took him to ‘pride parades’ and said ‘I have to laugh’ at concerns over exposing kids to 'trans people and same-sex couples,’ despite numerous cases of homosexual child abuse.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — While speaking at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, the pro-abortion, billionaire Illinois governor encouraged attendees to indoctrinate their children with woke ideology.

“[My mom] took me to pride parades,” Pritzker gleefully announced. “I’m living proof that introducing your kids to the gay agenda might result in them growing up to be governor.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says his mom took him to pride parades as a kid and brags that he’s a product of the “gay agenda.” Checks out. pic.twitter.com/1xOQjCX79y — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2025

Since Donald Trump re-assumed the presidency in January, Pritzker has attempted to position himself as a hardline liberal who will not moderate to accommodate his agenda. At various times over the past two months, Pritzker has attacked Trump’s downsizing of the federal government, stated that he will not comply with Trump’s deportation plans, and has reiterated his commitment to abortion on demand, themes which he doubled on on Saturday.

“The Trump administration and his Republican lackeys in Congress are looking to reverse every single victory this community has won over the last 50 years,” Priztker groaned. “And right now it’s drag queens reading books and transgender people serving in the military. Tomorrow, it’s your marriage license and your job they want to take. Bending to the whims of a bully will not end his cruelty. It will only embolden him.”

Pritzke, 60, has an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion. His family owns Hyatt Hotels, among other lucrative businesses. They are one of the wealthiest families on the planet.

Pritzker has been the governor of Illinois since 2019, having been re-elected in 2022 with 54.9 percent of the vote. He co-chaired Hilary Clinton’s 2008 campaign for president and in 2023 founded “Think Big America” to support pro-abortion ballot initiatives across the U.S.

Priztker also enacted draconian shut-down policies across his state during COVID-19, which Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich went along with, prompting outcry from Catholics who conducted Rosary protests outside Holy Name Cathedral to express their opposition.

Pritzker further told attendees, “I have to laugh when I hear the right-wing carry on about the dangers of exposing kids to trans people or same-sex couples.” But his remarks have been given scant attention by the media primarily because of remarks far-left Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett made at the gathering. Crockett had mocked Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbot, who has been paralyzed since 1984 and has used a wheel chair since then, by calling him “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Pritzker’s comments also come despite numerous cases of homosexual activists and individuals being caught with child pornography or abusing children in recent years.

