Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker declares March 10 ‘Abortion Provider Appreciation Day’

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Illinois’ radically pro-abortion Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week made it clear that preborn babies aren’t safe in his state, setting aside a special day to honor the people whose job it is to murder infants in the womb.

In a Friday tweet, Gov. Pritzker declared he was “proud” to establish March 10 as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” in the Prairie State.

“To the clinic staff and volunteers who help those in need and treat their patients with dignity and compassion: thank you for the critical and lifesaving work you do,” Pritzker said, ending with a call to “celebrate” those who commit abortions.

I’m proud to proclaim today as Abortion Provider Appreciation Day in Illinois. To the clinic staff and volunteers who help those in need and treat their patients with dignity and compassion: thank you for the critical and lifesaving work you do. #CelebrateAbortionProviders pic.twitter.com/2dHiDiURHV — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 10, 2023

The proclamation, signed by the governor March 2, notes that “Illinois has long received people seeking abortion from around the region and providers are now caring for people from across the country as they are forced to leave their communities to access abortion care [sic]” due to the rollback of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.

According to the document, “abortion providers and the clinic staff who support them and their patients are an essential and valued part of Illinois’ health care, providing quality, compassionate, and necessary health care to both community members and those who travel here for care.”

The decree also cites a woke litany of alleged victim groups allegedly hit hardest by pro-life laws, claiming that legislation to protect unborn babies have a disproportionate impact on “people of color, especially Black women” and “queer and trans people.”

The decision to select March 10 to honor abortionists is linked to the death of abortionist Dr. David Gunn, who was shot and killed on that date in Pensacola, Florida in 1993. Pro-lifers have sharply condemned the use of violence against abortionists.

