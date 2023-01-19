Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker praises abortion at WEF meeting in Davos

'In my state, people want to ban assault weapons. We just did that. Protect a woman’s right to choose. We just did that.'

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Illinois’ Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker touted his state’s support for “a woman’s right to choose” at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Switzerland, hitting on a pro-abortion theme many other participants have also highlighted.

Pritzker was on a panel with six other U.S. lawmakers Tuesday when he told moderator and current WEF president Børge Brende that he was proud of expanding abortion in Illinois.

“In my state, people want to ban assault weapons. We just did that. Protect a woman’s right to choose. We just did that. Those are not happening at the federal level and should, but we’re doing it at the state level,” he said.

Pritzker handily won reelection last year by a 12-point margin. It’s believed he’s weighing a presidential run in 2024.

During his second inaugural address on January 9, Pritzker called for a constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state. He previously signed a bill in 2021 that allows teachers to inform students how to procure abortions and obtain transgender hormones.

“Modernizing our sex education standards will keep our children safe,” he said at the time.

Democratic lawmakers acquiesced to Pritzker’s request by passing a bill earlier this month that not only drastically expanded abortion access but designated Illinois a “sanctuary state” for women seeking abortions.

“It’s about getting things done for people, saving lives, and building the economy,” Pritzker unironically told Brende.

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer also boasted to WEF attendees about her state’s support for abortion.

“We passed a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights in the state of Michigan … that gives me hope,” she said on a panel about women’s leadership.

