Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs assisted suicide into law on Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Far-left Gov. JB Pritzker legalized assisted suicide on one of the most revered Catholic feasts of Our Lady, even after recently meeting with Pope Leo XIV and despite pushback from Democrat lawmakers.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Illinois Governor Pritzker’s appalling decision to sign a pro-assisted suicide bill into law on December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, is being roundly criticized by the state’s Catholics.

“It is an insult and tragedy that on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, who is known as the ‘Protector of Life,’ and on the heels of a papal visit, Governor Pritzker has signed a pro-death measure into law that assaults the dignity of life and will only result in harm” said John Yep, president of Catholics For Catholics (CFC).

“This is a dark and sorrowful day for Illinois. When the state signals that some lives are no longer worth living, the most vulnerable pay the price,” said Thomas Olp, executive vice president at Thomas More Society. “Instead of offering true compassion, support, and care, this law offers a fatal prescription. That is not mercy. It is abandonment.” “By legalizing physician-assisted suicide, the Land of Lincoln has crossed a profound moral and legal red line,” continued Olp. “As signed into law, this fatal misstep places vulnerable lives at risk, tramples the inherent dignity of human life, and erodes the foundational conscience rights of medical professionals and religious medical practices.”

“‘Pope Leo XIV’s message of hope, compassion, unity, and peace resonates with Illinoisans of all faiths and traditions,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote just a few weeks ago after meeting with the Chicago-born pope at the Vatican. “Now Pritzker has selected December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, to sign an assisted suicide bill into law,” notes a statement from CFC.

“Against the objections of disability rights groups and religious leaders, Governor Pritzker is signing SB 1950, or the ‘End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act,’ into law,” continues the CFC statement. “The bill legalizes assisted suicide and allows patients to self-administer life-ending medication with the review of two physicians and two witnesses. In the Senate, which voted 30-27 to pass the bill, every ‘yes’ vote came from a Democrat and eight Democrats joined the remaining 19 Republicans to vote against the measure.”

“After Pope Leo received Governor Pritzker in a lengthy private meeting, Pritzker said they discussed shared concerns about ‘vulnerable people.’ Now Pritzker’s making Assisted Suicide legal In Illinois. And, adding insult to injury, he’s doing it on Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day,” wrote Mary H. FioRito, a Chicago-based Catholic and pro-life advocate.

In a blistering November critique of SB 1950, Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield rebuked not only the manner in which the legislation was approved but the attack that it launched on human dignity.

“It is quite fitting that the forces of the culture of death in the Illinois General Assembly passed physician-assisted suicide on October 31 —a day that, culturally, has become synonymous with glorifying death and evil,” Bishop Paprocki noted in his statement. “It’s also ironic that these pro-death legislators did it under the cloud of darkness at 2:54 a.m.”

“Governor Pritzker’s recent photo-op with the Holy Father appears to some in Illinois as an intentional tactic to take advantage of Pope Leo XIV and garner Catholic support in the state, only to turn around and enact a law fundamentally in opposition to Catholic doctrine,” asserted CFC.

In October, the Catholic Conference of Illinois released a statement condemning the bill, saying “the Illinois General Assembly has put our state on a slippery path that jeopardizes the well-being of the poor and marginalized” and asked Governor Pritzker to “not only to veto this bill in totality, but also to address humanely the reasons why some view assisted suicide as their only option” and “expand and improve on palliative care programs that offer expert assessment and management of pain and other symptoms.”

Their statement urged lawmakers and the governor to reconsider on behalf of vulnerable young people:

Let us also consider the impact on impressionable young people of legalizing suicide in any form. According to a 2022 United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for U.S. teens and young adults 10-34. It is the second-leading cause of death for those 10-14. And, according to the National Institutes of Health, suicide contagion is a real risk to these young people after exposure to suicide.

“It defies common sense for our state to enact a 9-8-8 suicide hotline, increase funding for suicide prevention programs and then pass a law that, based on the experience of other jurisdictions, results in more suicide,” it continues.

According to CatholicVote.org, the bill requires the patient to make the request to end their life both verbally and in writing and to repeat their request verbally at least five days after their first request.

The Catholic Church teaches that suicide or the intentional ending of one’s own life is gravely evil, as man is not the author of his own life. “Intentional euthanasia, whatever its forms or motives, is murder. It is gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God, his Creator,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2324) affirms.

