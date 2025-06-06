Illinois’ Gov. Pritzker to sign law keeping abortion pill legal – even if FDA bans it

Illinois lawmakers passed a measure allowing WHO guidelines to trump US safety rulings on abortion drugs, and radical pro-abortion Gov. Pritzker is expected sign it quickly.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Illinois lawmakers have passed a sweeping bill that would keep abortion pills legal in the state – even if the FDA finds them unsafe – by deferring instead to the World Health Organization (WHO).

House Bill 3637 now awaits Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. Pritzker, who is a billionaire abortion activist and founder of the pro-abortion nonprofit “Think Big America,” is expected to sign it quickly.

The measure would protect any drug approved by the FDA before January 1, 2025, so long as it remains recommended by the WHO – even if the FDA later revokes that approval. The WHO has a long record of supporting abortion and population control efforts.

“This is an extremely dangerous bill,” said Rep. Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt). “We are allowing a foreign organization to determine if our drugs are safe and effective over our own FDA.”

The bill passed the House 75–39, after Senate approval in April. It does not mention the abortion pill by name, but lawmakers confirmed its intent is to insulate “access” to chemical abortion – regardless of any future federal safety concerns.

Democrat Rep. Dagmara Avelar stated the goal was to ensure “access to [so-called] medication abortion in Illinois” even if the FDA were to pull the drug.

Republican lawmakers slammed the bill for gutting medical oversight. “There has to be some safety mechanisms, whether it be in the abortion clinic or with abortion [pills],” said Rep. Bill Hauter (R-Morton).

Chemical abortion now accounts for over half of all U.S. abortions – 63 percent in 2023, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. It has been linked to serious health risks, including hemorrhaging, infection, and sepsis. A 2021 analysis of insurance data found a 22-times higher complication rate than the FDA’s own figures.

Availability of chemical abortion has been defended by politicians across the world, including the Trump DOJ and U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The Biden administration drastically loosened safeguards, allowing mail-order pills and removing in-person visit requirements.

But recent pressure, including from Sen. Josh Hawley (R.Mo.) and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has pushed for a new FDA review.

Even so, Illinois’ new bill would nullify that review – so long as WHO supports the drug.

Pritzker has poured millions into promoting abortion across the country. Under his leadership, Illinois has become one of the most permissive pro-abortion states in America. By placing WHO guidelines above domestic medical oversight, his state administration is opening the door to international control over American healthcare decisions.

