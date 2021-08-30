Illinois gov. signs bill to indoctrinate kids with pro-abortion, pro-LGBT ‘sexual education’ 

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – (LifeSiteNews) On August 27, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT “sex-ed” bill – Senate Bill 818 – that includes teaching students how to procure an abortion, obtain transgender hormones, and access HIV drugs.
“Modernizing our sex education standards will help keep our children safe,” claimed Pritzker, adding that the radical new sex-ed curriculum will “deliver the bright future our kids deserve.”
The “bright future,” according to the new curriculum, titled the National Sex Education Standards, includes teaching kindergarteners about “gender identity,” telling third-grade children about “the role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender,” and informing sixth-graders about “pregnancy options,” such as abortion.
The bill, which states that the curriculum “may not” promote any “religious doctrine,” will require teachers to give students information on how to access abortion clinics, seek out hormone drugs, and get on PrEP (a dangerous, often ineffective pill used to have unprotected sex without contracting HIV).
Despite barring the invocation of religious doctrine, the bill states the new instructions are required to be free of bias against race, cultural background, and religion.
The bill also prohibits bias against “sexual behavior” and “HIV status.”
Under the guise of requiring information to be “medically accurate,” the bill suggests that if any information is not in conformity with the pro-abortion, pro-LGBT, and HIV-normalizing curriculum, it will be disallowed.
In 2019, LifePetitions launched a similar petition on behalf of Jeff Younger (the father) and his son James, asking for support and for the Texas state authorities to intervene in a unbelievable case in which the Dallas courts keep flip-flopping over which parent has parental rights and, ultimately, whether or not James must be forced to live as a girl and suffer the trauma of so-called gender "transitioning," as his mom believes he is a girl.
Incredibly, we now seem to be back at square one.
Jeff Younger currently has a gag order put on him, which prohibits him to speak out in defense of his son. But, because he has recently decided to ignore that order, to save his son from irreversible surgery, this brave Dad now faces possible arrest.
Jeff Younger currently shares 50/50 parental rights to James, which has allowed him to stop the chemical castration of his son. However, Jeff's ex-wife recently sued to have full parental rights and to "give her sole medical and psychological decision making."
Jeff is also being threatened with jail time from a gag order, which he believes was intentionally done to stop him from helping pass legislation in Texas to ban sex-change surgeries for minors.
Currently, even though he shares 50/50 parental rights to James, which has allowed him to stop the chemical castration of his son, Jeff’s ex-wife recently sued to have full parental rights and to "give her sole medical and psychological decision making."
Jeff is also being threatened with jail time from the gag order, which he believes was intentionally done to stop him from helping pass legislation in Texas to ban sex-change surgeries for minors.
Jeff says that the gag order "prohibits me from speaking on all manner of political topics. And I’m not even allowed to tell you in that gag order whether my son’s a boy or girl."
But Jeff is speaking out, no matter what, because of the real danger that his son is in if he undergoes "transition" surgery.
Indeed, so-called gender "transitions" present many unsafe effects, some desired, some undesired, though all dangerous for one's physical and mental health.
Puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones have not been proven safe. For example, the FDA has NOT approved Lupron and GnRH analogues for use in blocking puberty.
Risks associated with these pharmaceuticals include: low bone density, high blood pressure, weight gain, abnormal glucose tolerance, breast cancer, liver disease, thrombosis, and cardiovascular disease.
And, additional risks and potential harms include:
For Males: Stunting of penile and testicular growth, sexual dysfunction, prevention of spermatogenesis, and disruption of normal brain and bone development.
For Females: A menopause-like state, blockade of normal breast development, decreased blood flow to vagina and vulva, sexual dysfunction, thinning of vaginal epithelium, vaginal atrophy, prevention of menses/ovulation, and disruption of normal brain and bone development.
In other words, these medications can sterilize and cause medical harm to vulnerable, confused children.
And, the stunning part about this: studies show that 85% of gender confused children eventually become comfortable with the sex of their bodies.
Jeff Younger, a Texas Dad, is fighting to prevent his son, James, from being "turned into a girl," while facing a gag order that prohibits him from speaking out in defense of his son.
'Save James: Father risks arrest to save 9-year-old son from forced gender-transition': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/save-james-father-risks-arrest-to-save-9-year-old-son-from-forced-gender-transition
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mommy-says-im-a-girl-a-fathers-final-chance-to-save-his-son-comes-in-court-in-october
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/6-year-old-boy-forced-to-live-as-a-girl-while-mom-threatens-dad-for-not-goi
Many eminent psychiatrists are now speaking against the faulty notion that sex is fluid and a matter of choice. In particular, they are concerned about the welfare of children and young people in this regard.
Dr Paul McHugh, former psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins University, who has researched the occurrence of gender dysphoria for 40 years, has stated that the notion of gender fluidity "is doing much damage to families, adolescents, and children and should be confronted as an opinion without biological foundation wherever it emerges". [See more below.]
And, the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) is definite about the promotion of transgenderism as being harmful public policy:
"Human sexuality is an objective biological binary trait: 'XY' and 'XX' are genetic markers of health – not genetic markers of a disorder. The norm for human design is to be conceived, either male or female…Conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse. Endorsing gender discordance as normal via public education and legal policies will confuse children and parents…” [Read more below.]
Here is what Dr Paul McHugh said on this topic: https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-transgendered-men-dont-become-women-they-become
This is the ACP statement on Gender Ideology: http://www.acpeds.org/the-college-speaks/position-statements/gender-ideology-harms-children
About the medical risks associated with medical interventions to attempt to change the sex of the body: https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2020/01/59422/
About some of the unconscionable practices some medical professionals are engaged in:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/testosterone-being-given-to-8-y-o-girls-age-lowered-from-13-doctors.html
https://www.christianpost.com/news/parents-of-gender-confused-kids-demand-investigation-govt-funded-study-puberty-blockers.html
According to Breitbart, one of the curriculum’s creators is the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), which in 2015 partnered with Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ activists to come up with sex-education guidelines and attempt to have them proliferated nationwide.
The SIECUS website lists the organization’s most recent legislative effort, “The Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act,” that has the stated goal of “increasing access to sexual and reproductive health care [for children].”
“Illinois youth will now receive inclusive personal health, safety, and sex education without shame and stigma,” stated Planned Parenthood in a tweet praising the bill.
Expressing gratitude for the increase in sexual information being given to children, state representative Maurice West (D-Rockford) said, “I want to thank Governor Pritzker and my colleagues in the General Assembly for their support in passing this important legislation.”
“Get your kids out [of schools], rapidly take them over, but do not accept the public school system(s),” Texas Congressman Chip Roy (R) tweeted in opposition to the bill.
“[The bill] is not age appropriate, it is sexually charged,” said Republican State Rep. Tony McCombie.
Monica Cline, a former Planned Parenthood employee who left her position to advocate for pro-life causes, also expressed disgust with the bill.
“By looking at the standards and resources the National Sex Education Standards provide, states who encourage adoption of this content are advocating for the abuse of our children by exposing our kids to obscene sexual notions and inappropriate ideas for their age. Put simply, they are enticing and grooming our children for sexual activity,” Cline told Breitbart.
The approval of this bill is one of many instances of inappropriate sexual ideas being promulgated in American classrooms.
In Tennessee, a pre-school teacher and self-described “professional pervert” bragged on social media about her role in the indoctrination of young children with gender and sexual ideologies, while a Massachusetts middle school teacher had a harassment claim levied against her from a cross-dressing school librarian when she opposed sexually explicit and “pornographic” books being dispensed by the school’s library.