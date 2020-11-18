Illinois governor refuses to say whether he’ll obey Thanksgiving COVID lockdown

CHICAGO, Illinois, November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — While taking questions from members of the media during his COVID-19 update (32.15) on Monday, Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois dodged questions about whether or not he will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year. The City of Chicago, where Pritzker resides, is under a stay-at-home advisory for 30 days.

Pritzker was asked, “What are you doing differently for Thanksgiving this year?” He answered that he and his wife traditionally have friends over who are unable to join their families in other states but that “that’s not something we’re doing this year, as you can imagine.”

He went on to say, “Keeping in your own pod of close family, that’s the best thing you could do. You’re not bringing COVID in. These are people that you’ve been with every day. It’s much, much safer.”

Pritzker also was asked, “Since you live in Chicago, are going to follow the no-travel advisory that Mayor [Lori] Lightfoot put into place at 6:00 A.M. this morning?” He answered, “I don’t know what that says exactly, and I don’t know exactly what my plans will be.”

He was pressed on whether or not he would be joining his family, who are reported to be in Florida, and he admitted that he does have a home there. “Will you be in Illinois for Thanksgiving?” one member of the media insisted. “That is my hope, but I will let you know,” he responded.

Pritzker faced a similar set of questions back in April, when his family was reported to have left Illinois during his extended stay-at-home order. He later claimed they had left Illinois before the order and were sheltering in place in Florida.