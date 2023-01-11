Illinois House passes abortion amendment limiting safety measures while expanding access

Out-of-state abortionists who lost their licenses after committing illegal abortions will be welcome in Illinois, and birthing centers have been granted legal authority to commit abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Both chambers of the Illinois House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that includes a drastic expansion of abortion access in the state.

The amendment comes after Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for enshrining a constitutional “right” to abortion in his second inaugural address earlier this week.

House Bill 4664 allows an “advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant to perform [sic] abortion procedures that do not require general anesthesia” and enables state government leaders to “issue temporary permits for health care” to medical professionals to come from other states to commit abortions.

It also designates Illinois as a “sanctuary state,” welcoming out-of-state abortionists who lost their licenses after committing illegal abortions. If an abortion is legally committed, medical professionals and organizations cannot be challenged in wrongful death lawsuits after botched abortions.

In addition to assisting mothers in labor, birthing centers have been granted legal authority to commit abortions. Insurance that does not receive exemption from the law “requires abortion care [sic] coverage to include medications prescribed for the purpose of producing an abortion with or without proof of pregnancy.” Abortifacients and HIV drugs also fall under insurance coverage mandates.

Additionally, the bill extends the time frame during which medical professionals can report abortions to “a quarterly basis” instead of no “later than 20 days following the end of the month in which the abortion is performed [sic].” Pharmacists are permitted to distribute “hormonal contraceptives without prior establishment of a relationship between the pharmacist and the person receiving hormonal contraception.”

The bill also expands medical consultations to include “a temporary permit for health care to treat a patient located in the state through telehealth services.”

“It is shameful that the Illinois legislature continues to skirt the democratic process by passing sweeping abortion legislation in this way,” Mary Kate Zander, executive director of Illinois Right to Life, said in a press release. “This process was totally lacking in transparency and provided no time or opportunity for feedback from the public. From my perspective, it’s a tell: They know that their constituents don’t support this garbage legislation.”

The new Illinois bill is the latest statewide expansion in abortion access since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. After the U.S. midterm elections, several states across the country enacted legislation to further the push to kill unborn babies. Both California and Vermont voted to enshrine a “right” to abortion in their state constitutions.

In Montana, voters rejected a ballot measure to ensure basic medical care for newborns who survive botched abortions.

