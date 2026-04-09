Illinois lawmakers considering five radically pro-abortion bills

Under Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois has been among the most aggressive states in America in shoring up virtually unlimited abortion.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – Five bills to make Illinois even more pro-abortion have been introduced in the state legislature, impacting abortion pill monitoring, preborn death certificates, taxpayer funding, conscience rights, and more.

Live Action reported that Illinois Right to Life is sounding the alarm on five “troubling” proposals currently pending before lawmakers.

HB 4834 would exempt mifepristone and misoprostol from the state Prescription Monitoring Program, which collects data on drug interactions and abuse for patient safety, making it harder to track complications from abortion drugs. HB 4839 would end the requirement of death certificates for preborn babies who die before 20 weeks. HB 4966 would require out-of-state foster placements to maintain a “supportive” environment for children’s “reproductive health decisions,” effectively forcing them to affirm abortion.

HB 5295 would segregate abortion-related medical records from a woman’s medical records on unrelated issues as well as “prevent the disclosure, access, transfer, transmission, or processing of medical information related to the provision of abortion care to persons and entities outside of the State,” making it harder for other states to investigate interstate violations of their pro-life laws. Finally, HB 5408 would create an Abortion Access Fund Grant Program to “award grants from the Abortion Access Fund to support access to abortion care services” for seekers not already covered by Medicaid.

Illinois recorded the most out-of-state abortions in America in 2024, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, accounting for almost 22.6 percent of the 155,000 out-of-state abortions to occur nationwide. Out-of-state abortions accounted for 39 percent of total abortions in Illinois that year, down from 43 percent in 2023. Yet the latest batch of bills shows Democrat lawmakers in the state are not content with the status quo.

Under Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois has been among the most aggressive states in the union in shoring up virtually unlimited abortion. Last June, he signed legislation to ensure abortion pills remain legal in the state even if the FDA withdraws approval, and last year he celebrated “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” with a “thank you” to “doctors, nurses, clinic staff and volunteers” involved in abortions for their “compassion” despite Illinois abortionists’ record of putting women in emergency rooms via botched procedures.

Last August, he signed two more laws to further aid the abortion industry, one ensuring abortion pills’ availability on college campuses and another shielding abortion providers from out-of-state prosecutions for helping facilitate abortions in pro-life states. In February, he announced a partnership with the Michael Reese Health Trust to form the Prairie State Access Fund to subsidize abortions further still. State pro-life activists also fear Pritzker is preparing a pro-abortion amendment to the state constitution.

Illinois is one of 13 states currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) for allegedly coercing health providers into covering abortion in violation of federal law.

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