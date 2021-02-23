Illinois Planned Parenthood bypasses 911 to avoid public record of medical emergency

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

FLOSSMOOR, Illinois, February 23, 2021 (Operation Rescue) — The Flossmoor Planned Parenthood, in the Chicago suburb or Flossmoor, Illinois, summoned a private ambulance company for a woman who had suffered a medical emergency at the facility on February 3, 2021.

Dialing 911 is the quickest way to get help in an emergency. However, Planned Parenthood chose instead to delay emergency care to prevent a public record from being created that could have revealed the severity of the woman’s condition and alerted the public to the dangers of abortion.

“When abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood bypass the 911 system, they are doing it to cover up the fact that they hurt someone during an abortion. Any concern for the life or health of the woman involved is secondary,” said Newman. “Planned Parenthood wants the public to think that abortions are the safest thing in the world, but incidents like this completely expose that lie.”

In 2020, Operation Rescue documented 67 medical emergencies at abortion facilities nationwide — 30 of which took place at Planned Parenthood facilities.

Since the Flossmoor Planned Parenthood opened in 2018, Operation Rescue has documented six medical emergencies that required ambulance transport.

The most recent previous incident took place on October 9, 2020, when a Planned Parenthood caller urgently sought an ambulance for a woman who was “bleeding out” during an abortion.

Other medical emergencies at the Flossmoor Planned Parenthood include the following:

May 8, 2020: A woman suffered possible uterine perforation during abortion.

A woman suffered possible uterine perforation during abortion. May 7, 2020: Video taken by a pro-life activist showed a female as she was wheeled out of Planned Parenthood on a gurney and loaded into a private ambulance. No 911 records were available.

Video taken by a pro-life activist showed a female as she was wheeled out of Planned Parenthood on a gurney and loaded into a private ambulance. No 911 records were available. November 12, 2019: Abortion patient hemorrhaged.

Abortion patient hemorrhaged. December 14, 2018: A 34-year-old woman hemorrhaged after an abortion. Planned Parenthood’s efforts to stop the hemorrhaging failed.

To learn more about abortion dangers, visit Abortion911.com for an archive of Operation Rescue’s reports on medical emergencies and patient deaths.

To learn more about the Flossmoor Planned Parenthood, visit its profile page on AbortionDocs.org.

HT: Pro-Life Action League

Published with permission from Operation Rescue.