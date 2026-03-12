Illinois pro-lifers demand answers from Gov. Pritzker on plans for pro-abortion amendment

Concerns that JB Pritzker may be preparing a pro-abortion amendment prompted a request for documentation of any such plans under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

(LifeSiteNews) – Illinois Right to Life (IRTL) filed a transparency complaint against the office of far-left Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker after it missed a deadline for releasing information pertaining to a potential “reproductive freedom” amendment that could appear on the 2026 ballot.

According to a press release from the pro-life group, ongoing fears that the radically pro-abortion Pritzker may be preparing to deliver on his inaugural promise of a pro-abortion amendment prompted them to file a request for documentation of any such plans under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

The deadline for that request has come and gone, so IRTL has now filed a Request for Review of the violation with the Public Access Counselor in the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Time is of the essence, it notes, as any constitutional amendment must clear the legislature by May 5 in order to make the fall ballot. The longer it takes to unveil an amendment, the less time lawmakers will have to debate it, and the public will have to review it and relay their views to their elected representatives.

IRTL suspects the language will closely resemble similar language used in Missouri and Virginia that could protect a “right” not only to abortion but to gender transition procedures on minors. Pritzker himself has often spoken of “abortion and gender-affirming care” together.

“Our concern is simple: If the administration is preparing a constitutional amendment that could potentially affect parental involvement in medical decisions for their minor children, the public deserves transparency,” IRTL president Mary Kate Zander said. “In 2023, the Governor promised a constitutional amendment. During the 2024 election cycle, this amendment was strategically delayed. We are calling for transparency from his office as the window for public discourse on a 2026 amendment continues to shrink.”

Twelve states currently ban all or most abortions, but the abortion lobby continues to work feverishly to preserve “access” through a variety of means, most prominently deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, enabling the abortion industry to shift much of their business focus from surgical abortions to mailing abortion pills into states where abortion is illegal, to be taken in the privacy of one’s home with no medical oversight.

Pro-abortion state constitutional amendments have been one of the abortion lobby’s most potent tactics to preserve abortion “access” without Roe v. Wade. Up until 2024, it had consistent success since the overturn of Roe using false claims that pro-life laws are dangerous to stoke fear about the issue among the general public.

After 2020, pro-lifers either failed to enact pro-life amendments or stop pro-abortion ones in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont, Kansas, and Ohio, prompting much conversation among pro-lifers about the need to develop new strategies to protect life at the ballot box as well as consternation within the Republican Party over the political ramifications of continuing to take a clear pro-life position.

Ten states had such amendments on the ballot in November 2024. Pro-lifers defeated pro-abortion ballot initiatives in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota, breaking the abortion lobby’s two-year winning streak, but amendments to embed abortion “rights” in state constitutions prevailed in the remaining states.

Share









