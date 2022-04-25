Illinois school district forces radical LGBT ideology on preschoolers as young as 3

The curriculum teaches kids that those who ’feel like a girl and a boy; or neither like a boy or a girl’ are ’transgender’ while asking them to ‘explore’ their own ‘gender identity.’

EVANSTON, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – An Illinois school district is promoting homosexual and “transgender” ideology to students from preschool as part of an “LGBTQ+ Equity Week” program, instructing young students that there are more than two sexes while idolizing notorious sexual predator and homosexual activist Harvey Milk.

Independent journalist Christopher F. Rufo last week reported on an almost 300-page series of documents for teaching staff at the Evanston-Skokie School District in Illinois that outlines a curriculum to implement its “LGBTQ+ Equity Week” program during April, which the district has designated as “LGBTQ+ equity month.”

SCOOP: The Evanston/Skokie School District has adopted a radical gender curriculum that encourages PK-3 students to celebrate the transgender flag, break the “gender binary” established by white “colonizers,” and experiment with neo-pronouns such as “ze,” “zir,” and “tree.” 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

The program encourages children as young as three years old to “break down gender stereotypes” and to overcome “binary biases” when it comes to male and female human sexuality.

Children in pre-kindergarten classrooms are to be taught the LGBT vision of the rainbow-colored “pride” flag based on the story of political activist Harvey Milk, and that there are people who do not conform to the nature of male or female, describing people who feel this way as “non-binary or queer.”

Continuing, materials within the curriculum documents include posters depicting “two daddies” and “two mommies,” with instructions that the descriptions of “gay” and “lesbian” form “important vocabulary” for the youngest children.

Classes teach children that those who “feel like a girl and a boy; or neither like a boy or a girl” are called “transgender,” while asking them to “explore” their identity and question their gender.

“Your identity is for you to decide!” the lesson plan reads.

The kindergartners read books that affirm transgender conversions, look at photographs of boys in dresses, and perform a rainbow dance. At the end of the lesson, the students are encouraged to share their own gender identities with the class. “Your identity is for you to decide!” pic.twitter.com/9S3cI3ZPIT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

Children are soon introduced to gender pronouns, being told that there are many choices: “she, tree, they, he, her, him, them, ze, zir, [and] hir,” all of which are based on how the person feels at any given time.

“Whatever pronouns you pick today, you can always change,” the suggested lesson plan reads.

For children in the third grade, the advancement of the LGBT ideology gets more complex, Rufo explained.

The objectives for third-grade classes through the “LGBTQ+ Equity” program are to “[u]nderstand the difference between sex assigned at birth and various gender identities” as well as to reflect on “our binary biases of male and female,” according to the documentation.

Teachers are instructed to express to their students that despite sex being “assigned” at birth “based on body parts,” “we now know that gender is how you FEEL inside,” defying the basic biological truth of sexual reproduction in the process by drawing out a false distinction between the terms sex and gender.

Third-graders are also taught that some ancient cultures did not embrace the gender binary, including Native-American populations whose “two-spirit” category supposedly supports the idea that a person can have both a masculine and feminine spirit or identity.

According to the curriculum, “colonization & xenophobia played a role in gender oppression,” as the authors accuse white, western men of stealing land from indigenous people and enforcing a “Western and Christian ideological framework” which “forced two-spirit people to conform to the gender binary.”

The teacher should also reference “whiteness” as an oppressive force that has arisen from “racism and colonization,” according to the curriculum, which suggests that the apparent exaltation of “whiteness” strips opportunities from anyone who has “intersecting labels.”

The lessons conclude with an encouragement to reject the system of “whiteness” and write a letter about becoming political activists. “Society right now is very unfair,” reads a sample letter. “I see a lot of marches on the T.V. and I even went to a march last summer.” pic.twitter.com/5Huv5p39YS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 21, 2022

Accompanying graphic teaching materials depict men in dresses for children to study and stress that a person’s sex cannot be known by how they physically appear.

“Gender is how someone feels INSIDE. We may perceive someone’s gender by how they look, but we cannot know for sure,” one third-grade poster reads.

Many of the posters affirm the gender pronouns of those who identify as “transgender.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to the Evanston-Skokie School District for comment, but did not receive a reply in time for publication.

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has enacted legislation protecting children from radical sexual ideologies being promoted in school classrooms from kindergarten to grade three, expressly prohibiting discussions around homosexuality and transgenderism during lessons.

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the new Florida bill reads.

The bill also allows parents to sue schools which violate the law. Other states, including Alabama and Georgia, have advanced similar legislation.

